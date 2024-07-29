One of the satisfying factors for the Indian team, under their new head coach Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav during the first T20I of the three-match series in Sri Lanka was watching their opening batter and the vice-captain of the team- Shubman Gill batting aggressively during the powerplay.

The young batter came into the series on the back of a fine time in Zimbabwe during the five-match series, where he finished as the highest run-getter. Besides celebrating a couple of half-centuries, the right-handed opening batter smashed 170 runs in five innings, at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 125.92.

The biggest issue with Shubman Gill in the shortest format of the game has been his strike rate, which could be one of the reasons why he wasn’t selected for the recent T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

A call to be taken on Shubman Gill before tomorrow’s game

During the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Shubman Gill was given the extra responsibility of captaining the Gujarat Titans. He finished that tournament with 426 runs in 12 innings, at an average of nearly 40, with a strike rate of around 150.

Also Read: Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Warning For This Humiliating Act In TNPL 2024

The dynamic batter also celebrated a couple of fifties and a hundred in the event. However, he was required to bat in the same free-minded manner in T20 internationals.

During the first T20I game of the current Sri Lanka series, Shubman Gill displayed his fearless approach to batting, as he kept on nailing the bowlers all around the park from the beginning of the inning. At the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Candy, he made 34 runs in 16 balls, with the help of six boundaries and a six, with a strike rate 212.50.

It was such a refreshing start for the 24-year-old, as he aimed to develop his T20I records. Gill has collected 539 runs in 20 innings in this format for India, at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of over 140, with three fifties and one century.

When it comes to his performance in T20s, the opening batter has grabbed 4432 runs in 141 innings, at an average of 36.62 and a strike rate of 137.08, besides celebrating 26 half-centuries and six hundreds, with a best score of 129-run knock.

However, he was ruled out during the second game of the Sri Lanka series, as the Indian captain- Suryakumar Yadav informed about the injury during the toss time.

“One change. Shubman Gill woke up with a neck spasm. He misses out, and Sanju Samson comes in.” Sky told at the toss.

However, Samson couldn’t do much with the bat in hand, as he was dismissed for a very first ball duck during the chase. The wicket-keeper batter expected Maheesh Theekshana’s delivery to spin, but it held its line and went straight to disturb the stumps.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav And Gautam Gambhir Intensely Discuss On This Topic After T20I Series Win

The recent reports have claimed that it’s still not sure whether Gill will be part of the third T20I on Tuesday (July 30), as a call is expected to be taken two hours before the start of the contest. The opening batter will hope to make a comeback in the series and score more runs with the bat in hand.

India has already clinched the series by a 2-0 margin and will aim to finish it with 3-0 going into the final game.