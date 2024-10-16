Reports have circulated that India’s captain and opener Rohit Sharma could miss one Test match in Australia, which could tempt the management to promote Shubman Gill in the opening position, something which Anil Kumble, the former captain of the side, isn’t ready to accept. The Punjab batter made his red-ball debut in the Boxing Day Test during the 2020-21 series.

Rohit is expected to miss the opening Test in Perth due to personal reasons, leaving someone to take the spot. Kumble has advised to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in that scenario, bringing back Sarfaraz Khan in the middle order and keeping Shubman Gill at number three.

“You know he (Shubman) is exceptionally talented, skillful, and he’s done that. He’s been to Australia before. Like you mentioned, in Brisbane, he got a wonderful fifty there, and he knows the conditions.” The former captain of India expressed to the broadcasters, during the first day of the Test match between India and New Zealand.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians To Betray Hardik Pandya Before IPL 2025 Auction? Veteran Australian Predicts

“I don’t want to change that. I know there’s a temptation to push Shubman Gill because Rohit is not available in the first Test. But, there’s always KL Rahul. Whether you want to open the batting or keep wickets, Rahul Dravid did that, and now KL Rahul is doing that.” Kumble noted during the discussion.

The vice-captain of the Blue Brigade has batted 29 times in the opening position, where he has notched up 874 runs at an average of under 33 and a strike rate of nearly 60, shouldering on two centuries and four half-centuries.

At number three, Shubman Gill has drilled 782 runs at a better average of over 40 and a strike rate of more than 60, with the help of three centuries and two half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 119 runs.

Anil Kumble praises the versatile batting of Shubman Gill in BGT 2024-25

In the past, India had some incredible batters at number three during their Australia trips, in the form of Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill is different from these two batters- versatile and aggressive with his batting. His role at number three will be crucial to India’s success down under.

“You said, for the last 25 years, there have been only two players who have been consistently playing, and it’s a tough role. I mean, both those batsmen, Rahul and Cheteshwar, contributed immensely during that period, and you know you have to balance it out.” The former Indian captain addressed.

Last time, he struggled with the bat for his 258 runs in ten innings at an average of below 30 with just one century on his name. But this year, Shubman Gill has looked in supreme touch, having collected 662 runs in 15 innings at an average of more than 50, shouldering on three centuries and two half-centuries.

“But more often than not, you get in there to control that first session and see off the new ball because we know that the Kookaburra Ball after the 1st 25 hours, the best time to bat is between the 30th over and the 60th over.” Anil Kumble pointed out.

Also Read: Mithali Raj Voices Probable Replacement Of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur After Struggling T20 World Cup

India will play the five tests in different conditions. The opening game will be in the bouncy and fast track of Perth, with Adelaide offering seam and swing under the lights. Melbourne and Brisbane will have better batting surfaces, while Sydney will see spin on offer.

“So, Shubman Gill will have to play that role very specifically in Australia. He may have to change a little bit based on the conditions. He has the ability (to do that) as well.” The Karnataka-born concluded.