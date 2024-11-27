There is still uncertainty about Shubman Gill’s participation in the Indian team for the second Test of the BGT 2024-25 series. Shubman Gill had suffered a thumb injury while fielding practice ahead of the first Test in Perth and was ruled out of the match that India won by 295 runs.

The right-handed batter injured his left thumb while fielding at slips in a practice match simulation at the WACA Ground before the Perth Test. Gill was replaced by left-handed hitter Devdutt Padikkal in the series opener.

India are scheduled to play a pink-ball practice game on Saturday to prepare for the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval, and according to The Times of India, Gill is almost certain to miss that match in Canberra, while his availability for the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series is in doubt.

Shubman Gill seen without strapping on his thumb, might play in the Adelaide Test

However, in a new update, a RevSportz correspondent revealed that Shubman Gill is getting better and was even seen without the strapping on his left thumb. This was seen when the Indian team traveled from Perth to Canberra.

India is slated to play a two-day pink-ball, day-night practice game against PM’s XI starting Saturday. This match will give the Indian team the time to prep and strategize for the day-night second Test in Adelaide.

“Shubman Gill spotted with no strapping on his left thumb when Team India flew to Canberra this morning from Perth,” Subhayan Chakraborty posted.

Shubman Gill spotted with no strapping on his left thumb when Team India flew to Canberra this morning from Perth. #BGT #AUSvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 27, 2024

Gill has had better returns since dropping to No.3. The 24-year-old has so far scored 924 runs in 25 innings at No.3 with three centuries. His average of 42.07 at No.3, is higher than his career average of 36.73.

His absence and Rohit Sharma missing the Perth Test saw Devdutt Padikkal at no.3 and KL Rahul opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Perth. Rohit Sharma is set to return to the Indian XI for the Adelaide Test.

Shubman Gill advised rest for 12-14 days

The right-handed batter has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks and will require some match practice before being considered for selection.

“Gill was advised a 10-14 day rest by the medical specialist after suffering that injury. He won’t play in the practice match on the weekend, and is doubtful at the moment for the second Test too. Let’s see how much his injury has healed, how his finger feels. Even after it has healed, he’ll need some quality practice before playing a Test match,” a source told the Times of India.

Gill, a key element of India’s batting lineup, made his debut during the team’s tour of Australia nearly four years ago. He made a crucial contribution as the opening batsman in India’s historic victory in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, making India the first team in history to win consecutive Test series in Australia.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal Presents Backstory Of ‘Flying Kiss’ Celebration After 161-run Knock In BGT 2024-25