Shubman Gill, the India cricket team’s opener who traveled with the team as a reserve for the T20 World Cup, was released due to a finger injury, the report stated. Shubman Gill, along with Avesh Khan has been sent back from the USA to India.

Gill, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed were the four reserve players who went with the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. However, after India qualified for the Super 8s after the USA leg, the Indian team management decided to send back Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to India.

India already has Yashasvi Jaiswal as a backup opener and with the pitches spinner-friendly in the West Indies, Gill and Avesh were asked to go back to India. However, Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed will remain with the Indian team.

Shubman Gill might undergo surgery for finger injury after consultation with NCA- Report

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has reportedly been sent back to India so that he can consult NCA for his finger injury that he has been carrying for some time now. As per Times of India, Gill sustained the niggle during the IPL 2024 and carried in throughout the tournament into the T20 World Cup.

“He has had an injury on his right index finger all through the IPL. A call on whether he needs surgery will be taken by the NCA medical team,” the TOI report read.

Not only this, Shubman Gill had injured his finger during the England Test series as well. The incident happened during the second Test while fielding. He had batted on day 3, scoring a 147-ball 104, playing a huge role in India’s win.

Last week, talk that Gill may be sent home due to disciplinary difficulties began to circulate in the media.

Rumors of a disagreement with skipper Rohit Sharma also emerged on social media. Gill, on the other hand, put an end to the rumors by posting a photo of the Hitman and his daughter, along with a funny remark.

