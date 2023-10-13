Shubman Gill Wins The ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For September 2023

India opener Shubman Gill beat competition from teammate Mohammed Siraj and England opener Dawid Malan to win the ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For September 2023. ICC unveiled the winner on October 13, 2023, Friday.

This is Shubman Gill’s second time winning the ICC Player of the Month this year. Gill was named as the Player of the Month in September 2023 for his exploits in India’s Asia Cup triumph and their ODI series win against Australia.

Shubman Gill also became the first Indian cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Award more than once. Shubman was rewarded with the honour in January 2023 in which he scored his maiden double hundred in ODI cricket.

The opener made the most runs at the Asia Cup with 302 at an average of 75.5, including an unbeaten 27* as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final. He also had good preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023 as he scored 178 runs in two ODIs against Australia. This included 74 in the Mohali ODI win and 104 in the Indore win.

Shubman Gill Scored 480 Runs In Odis In September 2023

This time, however, he received the honor for amassing 480 ODI runs in September, averaging 80. Additionally, Gill scored three half-centuries in the previous month and was only out for less than fifty from eight innings on two occasions.

The 24-year-old is ranked No. 2 in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings and has a remarkable record in ODIs, scoring 1917 runs in 35 games at an average of 66.1 and a strike rate of 102.84.

Despite being unwell and missing India’s opening matches of the Cricket World Cup, Gill is crucial to the chances of the hosts winning the championship for the first time since 2011.