ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Shubman Gill Wins The ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For September 2023

Jatin

Oct 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM

India opener Shubman Gill beat competition from teammate Mohammed Siraj and England opener Dawid Malan to win the ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For September 2023. ICC unveiled the winner on October 13, 2023, Friday.

This is Shubman Gill’s second time winning the ICC Player of the Month this year. Gill was named as the Player of the Month in September 2023 for his exploits in India’s Asia Cup triumph and their ODI series win against Australia.

Shubman Gill also became the first Indian cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Award more than once. Shubman was rewarded with the honour in January 2023 in which he scored his maiden double hundred in ODI cricket.

The opener made the most runs at the Asia Cup with 302 at an average of 75.5, including an unbeaten 27* as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final. He also had good preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023 as he scored 178 runs in two ODIs against Australia. This included 74 in the Mohali ODI win and 104 in the Indore win.

Shubman Gill Scored 480 Runs In Odis In September 2023

This time, however, he received the honor for amassing 480 ODI runs in September, averaging 80. Additionally, Gill scored three half-centuries in the previous month and was only out for less than fifty from eight innings on two occasions.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

The 24-year-old is ranked No. 2 in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings and has a remarkable record in ODIs, scoring 1917 runs in 35 games at an average of 66.1 and a strike rate of 102.84.

Despite being unwell and missing India’s opening matches of the Cricket World Cup, Gill is crucial to the chances of the hosts winning the championship for the first time since 2011.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: No Injury Issues To Shaheen Afridi, Fully Fit To Play Against India In Ahmedabad – Reports

ICC Player Of The Month

Shubman Gill

