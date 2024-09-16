Shubman Gill’s biggest quality is similar to the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, claimed former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. Shubman Gill is one of the most talented young batters of our day.

The 25-year-old is a regular member of the Indian side in all three forms, and he has captained the Men in Blue in five T20Is.

The right-handed top-order batter was unlucky not to make the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024, which the Rohit Sharma-led side won by defeating South Africa in Barbados on June 29, but he will play for India in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on Thursday (September 19) in Chennai.

Aakash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer, who is now a commentator, also highlighted Gill’s best quality as a cricketer, claiming that, like Virat Kohli, he gets the pulse of the game very well.

“The biggest quality of Shubman is that he understands the pulse of the game. Some players are very quick to understand. Some understand eventually. Some never understand. So, the greats you see, they understand very quickly. So, Virat Kohli understood the pulse of the game very quickly. Mahendra Singh Dhoni understood the pulse of batting in ODIs very quickly.

Shubman Gill understands the pulse of the game. He understands 100% where the game is going. Where can I go? Where can I take it? How can it run according to me? He is absolutely brilliant. He is top-class about himself,” Aakash Chopra said on a YouTube channel.

Shubman Gill, who made his India debut in 2019, has played 25 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 21 T20Is for India, scoring a total of 11 centuries including an ODI double ton. He has 1492 Test, 2328 ODI, and 578 T20I runs.

Shubman Gill is a future superstar: Aakash Chopra

While Gill’s omission from India’s T20 World Cup squad was a significant shock for the majority of the fans and analysts of the game, Chopra believes it was a correct move made by the selectors and that even Rohit didn’t make it to India’s 2011 World Cup side.

Furthermore, Chopra said that Shubman Gill will figure the T20 format out as he has scored buckets of runs in IPL.

“Shubman Gill has that future superstar thing. He is doing good as well. You shouldn’t have taken him in T20s (World Cup). The team that was picked was fine. It’s okay. Sometimes, we tend to get too obsessed with that. Now he is a player. So, he should play in all three formats. There is no legitimate rule that he should play. He may make it.

IPL, he does it very well. He made 900 runs in a year. Had a great season with Gujarat. So, I mean, he is very young. He will figure it out. But if he doesn’t go, it’s okay. Rohit Sharma didn’t play in the 2011 World Cup. It’s fine. But now India’s most successful captain,” he added.

Shubman Gill has a total of 3216 runs in 103 IPL matches with 4 centuries at a strike rate of 135.70. his best season was IPL 2023, where he scored 890 runs with 3 centuries at a strike rate of 157.80.

