Sikandar Raza gave a fitting reply to a fan who asked him if he thought of playing for Pakistan, given that he was born in the country. Sikandar Raza was born in Sialkot, Pakistan.

He is now one of the most renowned figures in white-ball cricket in the world. Raza has also established a strong reputation in key T20 leagues throughout the world for his explosive lower-order batting, critical wicket-taking abilities, and great fielding abilities.

Raza has represented Zimbabwe in 17 Tests, 142 One-Day Internationals, and 91 Twenty20 Internationals since his debut. Aside from scoring over 4000 runs in ODIs and over 2000 runs in the shortest format, the off-spinner has taken 34 Test wickets, 88 ODI scalps, and 66 wickets in T20Is.

After assisting Zimbabwe to win the opening T20I against defending T20 World Cup champions India, Raza oversaw a bitter 4-1 loss in the series before going out to represent Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

Sikandar Raza refuses to Play for Pakistan

During a recent Q&A session with his admirers on social media, there was talk that Raza would consider playing for Pakistan, a move that could help the team’s middle order. However, the famous all-rounder has quickly dismissed these accusations, confirming his unflinching support for Zimbabwe.

He stated that, although being born in Pakistan, his cricketing career and identity are deeply established in Zimbabwe. Raza has been a key member of the Zimbabwe cricket squad since his debut in 2013, and he is dedicated to repaying Zimbabwe Cricket’s faith and support.

While replying to a user on X, Raza made it clear that Zimbabwe remains his top priority and he is dedicated to repaying the team’s faith by remaining a loyal player for them.

A user on X, Umar Farooq Kalson asked the Zimbabwe skipper during his Q&A session: “Have you ever thought about playing for Pakistan? You could help resolve the middle-order batting woes.”

Sikandar Raza’s reply has gone viral on social media as he rejected the notion of playing for Pakistan, committing himself to Zimbabwe.

Sikandar Raza replied by saying, “I am a born Pakistani and a product of Zimbabwe Cricket. I will only and ever represent Zimbabwe. I spent time and money on me, and I am only trying to repay their faith, and whatever I achieve will never even get close to repaying it. Zim is mine and am theirs fully.”

