SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 1st ODI In India? India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

The first ODI game of the three-match series in Sri Lanka will provide the Indian team a great opportunity to begin their new chapter under the exciting partnership of head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. The SL vs Ind series will see the seniors making a comeback, as they prepare themselves for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Without a doubt, the batting template has changed in the powerplay (1-10), over the years, and that makes it so vital for the bowling side to keep on making inroads to make the batters struggle with their rhythm. The new ball bowling becomes most important in this period to dry up the runs.

Since the start of 2023, going into the SL vs Ind series, the Indian team has gone on to pick up 70 wickets in the 34 innings during the first 10 overs of an ODI game, which means they have been picking up more than two wickets on average, giving away 1704 runs.

The bowling average of under 25 is quite decent, while their strike rate of below 30 is another spectacular part of the department. Their bowlers have been smashed for 235 boundaries and 35 sixes, which is very impressive of them too. But with no Mohmmad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being available for this series, it will be interesting to see how their bench strength works out.

In the case of the Sri Lanka side, they have picked up 69 wickets in 40 innings, at an average of 30, which isn’t that bad, while their strike rate of 33.93 means they can pick up around three wickets in two innings of the first ten overs.

Their economy level of 5.31 is a bit on the higher side for the host coming into the SL vs Ind series, and that could be improved if they can bowl a little more tightly. The pressure of run-scoring then can also benefit them in taking more wickets, while they have been smacked for 286 boundaries and 22 sixes in the first ten overs of the innings.

Sri Lanka doesn’t have a strong pace bowling unit in the series, and that’s why their biggest weapon in the powerplay will be the spinners. Maheesh Theekshana could prove to be a strong contender for the bowling department in the powerplay.

The more dot they bowl in this period, the more wickets they can take in the first ten overs of the innings, and that will always keep them ahead in the contest.

SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 1st ODI In India? India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

Where will the SL vs Ind 1st ODI match begin?

The first of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 02, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch the SL vs IND 1st ODI match live on TV?

The Sony Sports Network will show India’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, having grabbed the rights to display the blue brigade’s away games on the Island.

Where to watch the SL vs IND 1st ODI online in India?

Along with the Sony Sports Network channels on the TV, the Sony LIV app and the website will also telecast the ODI series made in India.

