When it comes to the head-to-head clashes of the shortest format of the game between India and Sri Lanka, the former is ahead with a 19-9 margin in 29 encounters, with one of the clashes ending in a no-result. In the last T20I contest of the SL vs Ind, which was part of the 2023 series in India, the blue brigade went on to win it by 91 runs.

The ongoing year has changed the mindset of the batters, especially during the powerplay (1-6) overs, where they have started to take risks for playing the attacking shots against the new ball. Once it comes off, the batting side always finds themselves ahead in the game from the start.

When it comes to how the Indian team has performed with the blade in the first six overs, since the start of 2024, they have managed to nail 701 T20I runs in 16 innings, at an average of 24.17, and a strike rate of over 120, which is quite fantastic before the SL vs Ind opening T20I game of the upcoming series.

Under their former captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian team went with the same mindset and template, as their captain took the initial step of being ruthless at the start, by bashing the opponent bowling side. The ‘Men in Blue’ lost just 29 wickets in 16 T20I innings, which is too very decent from a team’s point of view.

Before this SL vs Ind T20I series, the two-time T20 champions went on to smash 80 boundaries and 25 sixes in this period, besides registering their highest T20I score of 69 this year.

In the case of the Sri Lanka side, they have been going through a very tough phase of their T20I game. They lacked power at the start in the opening position, which has been a huge setback for the Island side.

The hosts of the upcoming three-match T20I series of SL vs Ind, have managed to score 518 runs in this format in 12 innings, at an average of 23.55. Their strike rate of 119.91 has been quite decent too. The biggest issue for them has been the number of wickets they have lost in this period. Due to having lost 22 wickets in the first six overs, it always keeps pressure on Sri Lanka to recover themselves from a powerful position.

The newly made T20I captain of the side Charith Asalanka will have a huge task on his hand. They have smashed 72 boundaries in the powerplay, while only 10 sixes have come off their blade during this period, and that has been an area where they need to work on a lot.

SL vs IND Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 29 Sri Lanka Won 09 India Won 19 No Result 01 First Played February 09, 2009 Last Played January 07, 2023

SL vs IND Probable XI:

Sri Lanka’s Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kushal Perera (wk.), Kushal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis/Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

India’s Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk.), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

SL vs IND Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has collected 254 runs in five T20I innings, at an average of 63.5 and a strike rate of 158.8, with the help of a couple of half-centuries and one hundred, against Sri Lanka. He will look to come up with another such performance during the series.

Best Bowler Prediction: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up 13 T20I wickets in nine innings against India, at an average of just over 20, and an economy rate of 7.49, which is quite good. His dot ball percentage of 33.3 in this format against the blue brigade is quite powerful too.

SL vs IND Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the current form of both sides, India should come up with a victory at the end of the opening clash.