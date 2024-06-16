Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be facing each other in the 38th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday (June 17).

The upcoming game will bring an end to a forgettable campaign for Sri Lanka in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. They were the first team to get a taste of the treacherous pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium as South Africa bowled them out for just 77 runs.

After the loss, they had to fly out to two different venues for their next two games. Their second game was against Bangladesh in Dallas and they lost it by 2 wickets. Their third game was against Nepal in Florida and it was washed out. As a result, Sri Lanka were eliminated from the competition. They are now gearing up to play their fourth game at a fourth venue and will be looking to bow out of the competition on a high.

For Netherlands, there is a lot at stake. Apart from a spot in the Super 8s, a direct qualification in the next edition of the T20 World Cup is also up for grabs and the Dutch outfit will be looking to register a famous win over the beleaguered Sri Lankan team.

They have defeated Nepal in the competition while suffering a close loss to South Africa before being outplayed by Bangladesh. Netherlands do not have their fate in their own hands. Even if they win the game and Bangladesh lose theirs, the latter are likely to go through on net run-rate. So Netherlands will have to register a big win for themselves and need Nepal to inflict a defeat on Bangladesh to have any chance of making it to the Super 8s.

SL vs NED: Match info:

Article Title SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Sri Lanka & Netherlands Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 17-June-24 Category SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Stadium Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Sri Lanka Playing XI for today’s match:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Netherlands Playing XI for today’s match:

Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

SL vs NED: Squads

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands:

Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Kyle Klein

SL vs NED Head-to-Head stats:

Sri Lanka have a 100 percent winning record against Netherlands in T20Is. They have won all the three T20Is against Netherlands so far.

Date Ground Result 24/03/2014 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets 22/10/2021 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets 20/10/2022 GMHBA Stadium Sri Lanka won by 16 runs

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Wanindu Hasaranga

Nuwan Thushara

Top picks:

Matheesha Pathirana

Logan van Beek

SL vs NED Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh

Allrounders: Logan van Beek (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Baas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeran, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

SL vs NED Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh

Allrounders: Logan van Beek, Wanindu Hasaranga, Baas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeran, Nuwan Thushara (c), Matheesha Pathirana (vc), Tim Pringle

SL vs NED: Match prediction

While Sri Lanka are yet to win a game in the ongoing T20 World Cup, they will start the game against Netherlands as favourites and are expected to win the game.