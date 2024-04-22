Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has picked his Indian openers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The T20 World Cup 2024 is just one month away and will be played in June in the West Indies and the USA. And Indian team will be one of the favorites to win the tournament and there is visible curiosity amongst the fans as to who will be picked in the squad for the tournament.

Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the side and is also slated to open for the Indian team. He has done extremely well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, scoring a century and a couple of half-centuries as well.

However, who will be his partner at the top is a question that is yet to be answered. There are a couple of options to choose from like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and many think, Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli continues to don the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2024 for scoring the most runs in the tournament.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should open for India in the T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, who is currently the Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket, feels that RCB legend Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be the ideal opening pair for India in the T20 World Cup 2024. He also said that Virat Kohli has the ability to get a 40-ball century.

“The most important thing for India is to play without fear. There is no hard and fast rule about age and playing youngsters in T20Is, James Anderson still plays Tests and bowls 30 overs in Tests, MS Dhoni still hits sixes and both are in their 40s. Six-hitting is important. Virat has got the capability to hit a 40-ball century. It is about playing fearlessly and freely in T20Is.

It’s my personal opinion that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should open for India in the T20 World Cup. India needs to go out and hit. Rohit, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya etc. All of them are exceptional talents and their six-hitting abilities are tremendous,” Sourav Ganguly said during a media event in Delhi.

Ganguly also stated that the Indian side for the T20 World Cup, which begins in June of this year, should be balanced in terms of youth and experience.

“There needs to be a balance of experience and youth. This is the case with great teams. You have to look at all the performances (in IPL and international both). The experienced players of India are tremendous because of the performances they have put up over the years,” Sourav Ganguly added.

As per the PTI news agency, India’s T20 World Cup squad will most certainly have names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

