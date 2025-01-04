Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana Ganguly was involved in a serious car accident in Kolkata on Friday but reportedly escaped unhurt. The incident happened in Kolkata’s Diamond Harbour Road in the Behala Chowrasta area.

As per reports, a bus struck her automobile, which was being driven by her driver. Fortunately, Sana was not injured in the mishap.

According to reports, Sana’s driver chased the bus, but it drove away after the incident. Sana alerted the police when the vehicle came to a stop near Sakher Bazar, and officers arrived to apprehend him.

According to information quoted by India Today, Ganguly’s daughter’s automobile incurred no serious damage as a result of the collision. However, no complaints have been filed so yet, according to reports.

A bus racing with another collided with a car carrying Sana Gangopadhyay, daughter of renowned cricketer Sourav Gangopadhyay.

Coming to Sourav Ganguly, he played 113 Tests and 312 ODIs from 1996-2008, scoring 7212 and 11363 runs respectively. He scored 16 Test and 22 ODI hundreds as well, apart from taking 100 ODI wickets. He served as BCCI President as well after retirement.

Sourav Ganguly calls Rishabh Pant a generational talent

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently ranked Rishabh Pant as the finest red-ball batter behind Virat Kohli and predicted that he will make a “huge impact” in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant’s aggressive style, which comes with certain dangers, has allowed him to prosper, particularly against Australia. His boldness in 2021, on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, resulted in the iconic “Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand.”

Ganguly, who has closely worked with Pant during their time in Delhi Capitals in IPL, believes that the “generational talent” will have his say during the five Tests.

“His special ability. He still needs to evolve and figure out his game in white-ball cricket. But in red ball, he is just fantastic. Look at the innings he has played in England, Australia and South Africa, and you will know, he is a generational talent in red-ball cricket. He is India’s next-best red-ball batter after Kohli and could have a huge impact in the series,” Ganguly said while speaking to Revsportz.

Rishabh Pant lived up to his words on day two of the ongoing SCG Test in BGT 2024-25. He smoked a 29-ball fifty, the second fastest by an Indian in Tests and the fastest Test fifty by a visiting batter in Australia. He made 61 runs in 33 balls with 4 sixes and 6 fours to his name, before getting out.

