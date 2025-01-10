The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and Afghanistan is in danger as the South African sports minister has reportedly asked the Proteas team to boycott the game against the Asian team.

South Africa’s Sports Minister wants to express strong sympathy with Afghan women. This follows the Taliban government’s ban on women participating in sports in most spheres of public life. This has sparked a tremendous global debate.

South Africa Sports Minister against his team playing Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa Sports Minister, said that although he knows that ICC doesn’t allow political interferences, if it was up to him, they wouldn’t have played against Afghanistan.

He expressed his sympathy for the Women in Asian countries and said: “A position that I feel morally bound to support, despite the deep complications of Afghanistan’s recent and tragic history. I am aware that the ICC, like most international sporting mother bodies, professes not to tolerate political interference in the administration of sport, despite its obvious inconsistency with Afghanistan.”

“It is not for me as the sports minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honor cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen. As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during Apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world,” he added.

Earlier, 160 British MPs had written to the England and Wales Cricket Board to not let England play Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy as well. However, the ECB rejected their letter and said that the board is working towards a better solution to help Afghan women.

CSA is committed and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the ICC

Following widespread calls for South Africa to stop playing against Afghanistan, the CSA issued an official statement stating that women’s cricket deserves equal recognition. However, as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a worldwide tournament, the ICC will make a decision on the topic.

“The treatment and suppression of women’s rights in Afghanistan abhorrent and firmly believes that women’s cricket deserves equal recognition and resources, an area in which CSA’s record on women’s cricket in South Africa speaks for itself. As the Champions Trophy is an ICC event, the position on Afghanistan must be guided by the world body in accordance with international tournament participation requirements and regulations,” the CSA statement said.

CSA president Rihan Richards said that they are inconsistent talks with the ICC, and the other board members will continue to engage in constructive dialogue and will continue looking for a solution.

He said: “We are of the view that a more unified and collective approach from all ICC members will be more impactful. CSA is committed and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the ICC and other members to find a solution that upholds women’s cricket in Afghanistan and influences meaningful change in that country.”

South African team faces criticism for their recent ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

