South Africa will be taking on England in the 11th game of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday (March 1).

South Africa are in contention for a place in the semifinals and a win over England will take them to the last four. The Proteas could be assured of a place in the next round even before their game against England if the result of the game between Australia and Afghanistan go their way.

However, if the result does not go their way, South Africa will still have their fate in their own hands. Irrespective of what happens between Australia and Afghanistan, South Africa will progress to the semifinals if they beat England.

England, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. After two losses in as many games, the Three Lions have been knocked out of the tournament and will be desperate to win the upcoming game in order to bow out on a good note.

South Africa vs England – Match preview and prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Match Overview

Match: South Africa vs England

Date & Time: 1 March 2025, 2:30 PM (IST)

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Tournament: ICC Champions Trophy

South Africa vs England – Pitch & Weather Report:

The weather report is very promising for the upcoming South Africa vs England game, scheduled to be played in Karachi. The forecast has predicted a clear day in the city on the game day. So the upcoming South Africa vs England game is unlikely to be interrupted by rain. As far as the temperature is concerned, it is set to hover in early 20s throughout the game.

Talking about the pitch at the National Stadium, it is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball. While batsmen are expected to get good support from the surface, the bowlers will also get ample assistance to make an impact in the game.

Earlier in the tournament, New Zealand and South Africa successfully managed to defend their totals with ease against Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively. It shows that the pitch has a lot to offer to the bowlers and the upcoming game could turn out to be a thrilling contest.

South Africa vs England – Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and England have played a total of 70 ODIs against each other so far. Out of those 70 games, South Africa have won 34 while England have won 30 games.

South Africa vs England – Probable Playing XIs:

South Africa Playing 11:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England Playing 11:

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Key Players to Watch:

South Africa:

Ryan Rickelton

Temba Bavuma

Rassie van der Dussen

Heinrich Klaasen

Kagiso Rabada

England:

Ben Duckett

Joe Root

Jos Buttler

Jamie Overton

Jofra Archer

South Africa vs England Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for SA in the match: Ryan Rickelton or Heinrich Klaasen

Who will score the most runs for ENG in the match: Ben Duckett or Joe Root

South Africa vs England Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for SA in the match: Kagiso Rabada or Wiaan Mulder

Who will pick the most wickets for ENG in the match: Jofra Archer or Jamie Overton

Conclusion- Match Prediction:

South Africa will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat England.