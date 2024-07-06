Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India for the very second time became the champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, as Virat Kohli’s ‘Player of the Match’ performance in the final, under the coaching of Rahul Dravid, as they got the better of South Africa at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

India came into the tournament, with an unbeaten run as they got the better of all of the teams in the group stage of the competition, including Ireland, Pakistan, United States of America, before their contest against Canada was washed out due to persistent rain.

Virat Kohli was struggling with his form for a long time in the event, as he moved into the ‘super eight’ round of the tournament. He tried his best during the Afghanistan game, before getting some rhythm against Bangladesh, but was looked in bad touch during the last game of the round against Australia.

However, when it mattered the most, Kohli stood up, under pressure, as India found themselves three down inside the powerplay. He stood there and smashed a gritty knock to keep the side calm as the other batters- Axar Patel and Shivam Dube smashed a few big shots from the other end.

‘There are quite a few young players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’- Rahul Dravid

The Indian team met the Prime Minister of the county, Narendra Modi on July 4, after landing in Delhi, following the victorious campaign, as they became the third team after the West Indies and England to win the trophy twice. That also ends their 11-year drought of an ICC Trophy and a 17-year-long wait for the next T20 World Cup.

Also Read: ‘India May Never Witness A Player Like Virat Kohli: Virender Sehwag

Soon after landing in Delhi, the players and the support staff members of the side, along with the president and secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), met at the PM’s house, where they were congratulated for their performance in the competition.

During the chat, PM Narendra Modi touched on how the game has evolved for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, making a return to the event after a wait of 128 years. The game was a part of the tournament back in 1928 when Great Britain and France took part in the whole event.

While speaking on the point, the former India head-coach Rahul Dravid, whose stint with the Indian team ended with the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, shows hope of BCCI making a great preparation for the Olympics where many players from this winning squad will look to make involvement in the future.

‘The Olympics is such a big event, having cricket in it is a matter of pride for cricket.’ The former India batter Rahul Dravid interacted with PM Narendra Modi. ‘I am fully confident that whoever will be on the board at that time will make complete preparations for that tournament. Hopefully, many of the players from this team will be there.’

Later, to finish it, he pointed toward Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and called them the young stars of the team, who could be also part of that event in 2028.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Takes A Dig At Mumbai Indians Fans For Hooting Hardik Pandya After His Heroics In T20 World Cup Final

‘There are quite a few young players like Rohit and Virat Kohli.’ Dravid concluded.

‘Spare me now Rahul bhai.’ Kohli seemed to be responding with his hands close, putting his head down, and having a bright smile on his face.

It’s notable that the former India captain Virat Kohli has announced his T20I retirement, with 4188 runs in 117 innings, at an average of 48.69, and a strike rate of nearly 140, with 38 half-centuries and one century, with a best of 122* against Afghanistan.