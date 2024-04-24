Yohan Blake, the Jamaican sprinter, has made a huge claim saying that India has so many talented players that they can send 3 teams to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. This tournament will be played in the USA and the West Indies in June.,

By the end of this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reveal the Twenty20 team for the World Cup, igniting a lot of conjecture and debate both domestically and abroad.

Beyond national boundaries, ex-Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake is anticipating the announcement of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup team with great anticipation.

Blake, who is very interested in cricket, showed the depth and potential of Indian cricket by suggesting that the country may have three competitive teams for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. He underlined how difficult it would be to choose a team from among so many gifted players; there is, in fact, fierce competition for a number of spots in the Indian squad for the forthcoming World Cup.

“Currently, it is incredibly challenging to select the Indian T20 World Cup team due to the immense talent pool available. There are so many talented Indian players that it seems like they could potentially send three teams to the World Cup. @IPL @BCCI @ICC,” Blake wrote.

Yohan Blake names Dinesh Karthik as his pick for the wicketkeeper in his India T20 World Cup squad

The IPL this year is still very important for choosing the T20 World Cup team; only this season, several fresh players have shown promise to compete in the premier competition. Dinesh Karthik, who plays aggressively in the lower-middle order for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is one of them.

Karthik was included in the Indian team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, but he hasn’t played for the team since. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, who returned to cricket in the IPL after a 14-month hiatus, have also emerged as front-runners, aside from Karthik.

Blake, in another post, suggested that Karthik has to be in the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

“In my humble opinion, my cricket family, I strongly believe that Dinesh Karthik should indeed be picked for the team,” wrote the Jamaican runner.

