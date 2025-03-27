The seventh game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be taking place between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH began their campaign in a stunning fashion, beating Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs at home. It was yet another display of brutal batting from the Hyderabad-based outfit as they posted a mammoth total of 286/6, just one run short of the highest-ever IPL total. In reply, the Royals finished their innings on 242/6.

On the other hand, LSG’s campaign began with a defeat and they will be desperate to win the upcoming match and open their account in IPL 2025. Defending 210 runs, LSG had Delhi Capitals reeling at 65/5 but still ended up losing the game by 1 run.

SRH vs LSG Match preview and prediction – Match 7, IPL 2025:

SRH vs LSG Match Information:

Match SRH vs LSG, Match 7, IPL 2025 Date & Time 27 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

SRH vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report:

More than 500 runs were scored at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the last game. The upcoming game also promises to be a high-scoring game as the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen.

SRH vs LSG Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Hyderabad on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.

SRH vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record is very much in LSG’s favour so far. Both the teams have played four games in the IPL so far and LSG have won three of them while SRH have come out on top on only one occasion.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost SRH 04 01 03 LSG 04 03 01

SRH vs LSG: Squads

SRH Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma

LSG Squad:

Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

SRH vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs:

SRH Playing 11:

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Abhinav Manohar

Pat Cummins (c)

Simarjeet Singh

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

LSG Playing 11:

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran

Ayush Badoni

Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

David Miller

Digvesh Rathi

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shardul Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

Manimaran Siddharth

Key Players to Watch:

SRH:

Travis Head

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Harshal Patel

LSG:

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant

Nicholas Pooran

Shardul Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

SRH vs LSG Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for SRH in the match: Travis Head or Ishan Kishan

Who will score the most runs for LSG in the match: Mitchell Marsh or Nicholas Pooran

SRH vs LSG Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for SRH in the match: Harshal Patel or Adam Zampa

Who will pick the most wickets for LSG in the match: Shardul Thakur or Ravi Bishnoi

SRH vs LSG Match Prediction for Match 7, IPL 2025:

SRH will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against LSG