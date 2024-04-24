SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (April 25).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between SRH and RCB. You’ll get the SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our SRH vs RCB match prediction.

SRH vs RCB Match Preview:

High-flying SRH will be eyeing another win to bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs when they take on the beleaguered RCB. SRH are currently on a four-game winning run while RCB have lost their last six games. SRH have been scoring for fun this season.

They have already registered scores of 287, 277 and 266 this season and will be eyeing another big score against RCB whose bowlers have struggled to do well. The 287 came against RCB last week and SRH will be fancying their chances to post a huge total once again. In their last game, they had scored 266 runs against Delhi Capitals and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

RCB, on the other hand, need something really extraordinary to stop the SRH juggernaut. In their last outing, RCB suffered a 1-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders while chasing 222 and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. With seven defeats from eight games, their chance of qualifying for the playoffs is all but finished and another defeat could very well confirm their exit.

IPL 2024 points table:

With five wins from seven games, SRH are currently at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, RCB are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just one win from eight games.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.206 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.914 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.148 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 0 8 -1.055 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.477 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.292 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.046

SRH vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

SRH vs RCB vs GT: Match info:

Article Title SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Sunrisers Hyderabad & Royal Challengers Bengaluru Series name IPL 2024 Date 25-Apr-24 Category SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Stadium Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

SRH vs RCB Head To Head record:

SRH RCB 23 Matches played 23 13 Won 10 10 Lost 13 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between SRH vs RCB:

Ground Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 0 1 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 3 5 0 8 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 6 2 0 8 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 13 10 0 23

SRH vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:

SRH vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 33°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 196

SRH Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

RCB squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

Fantasy stats for SRH vs RCB:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH A Sharma Batter 10 7 0 1 SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 7 2 1 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 7 0 0 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 5 1 0 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 5 1 0 SRH A Samad Batter 10 4 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 4 0 0 SRH T Head Batter 6 4 1 1 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 3 1 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 4 3 0 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 6 2 1 0 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 2 0 0 SRH U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH A Singh Bowler 2 1 0 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 5 1 0 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB C Green All Rounder 10 6 2 1 RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 6 0 0 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 6 1 1 RCB K Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB V Kohli Batter 10 6 3 2 RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 5 0 1 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 5 1 1 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 10 4 0 1 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 3 0 0 RCB V VijayKumar Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB A Deep Bowler 8 2 0 1 RCB M Dagar Bowler 8 2 0 0 RCB R Topley Bowler 5 2 0 0 RCB W Jacks All Rounder 3 2 0 0 RCB A Joseph Bowler 5 1 0 0 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 1 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 3 0 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 1 0 0 0

SRH vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of SRH vs RCB for the 41st match of IPL 2024:

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

RCB Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

RCB impact players:

Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Most runs and wickets for SRH and RCB in IPL 2024:

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 324 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 10 wickets Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 379 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 7 wickets

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. In eight game so far, he has scored 379 runs. The right-handed batsman has got the starts in recent games but has not been able to convert them and will be eyeing a big score.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. In eight game so far, he has scored 379 runs. The right-handed batsman has got the starts in recent games but has not been able to convert them and will be eyeing a big score. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma will be looking to continue his red-hot form as an opener. In seven games so far, he has scored 257 runs at a strike-rate of more than 215.

Top Picks for SRH vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Travis Head: Travis Head has been in sensational form this season. He is currently the third highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. In six games, he has scored 324 runs with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

Travis Head has been in sensational form this season. He is currently the third highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. In six games, he has scored 324 runs with the help of one century and two half-centuries. Will Jacks: Will Jacks finally announced his arrival in the IPL by scoring a quickfire fifty in the last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. The England star would be eyeing another good knock for his side.

Budget Picks for SRH vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal has been one of the very few positives for RCB this season. With seven wickets, the left-arm pacer is currently RCB’s top wicket-taker.

Yash Dayal has been one of the very few positives for RCB this season. With seven wickets, the left-arm pacer is currently RCB’s top wicket-taker. Nitish Redddy: Nitish Reddy has impressed one and all with his performance this season. In four games so far, he has scored 115 runs with the help of one half-century and has a strike-rate of almost 160.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Allrounders Aiden Markram Nitish Reddy Will Jacks Bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pat Cummins Reece Topley

SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Dinesh Karthik Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Allrounders Aiden Markram Nitish Reddy Will Jacks Bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pat Cummins

SRH vs RCB Match Prediction Today:

SRH will start the game as clear favourites and are expected to beat RCB in the upcoming game. Not only the current form but the head-to-head record is also in SRH’s favour. SRH have won their last four games and will be eyeing another win while RCB are on a six-game losing streak and will need something special to get back to winning ways.