SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (April 25).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between SRH and RCB. You’ll get the SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our SRH vs RCB match prediction.
SRH vs RCB Match Preview:
High-flying SRH will be eyeing another win to bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs when they take on the beleaguered RCB. SRH are currently on a four-game winning run while RCB have lost their last six games. SRH have been scoring for fun this season.
They have already registered scores of 287, 277 and 266 this season and will be eyeing another big score against RCB whose bowlers have struggled to do well. The 287 came against RCB last week and SRH will be fancying their chances to post a huge total once again. In their last game, they had scored 266 runs against Delhi Capitals and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.
RCB, on the other hand, need something really extraordinary to stop the SRH juggernaut. In their last outing, RCB suffered a 1-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders while chasing 222 and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. With seven defeats from eight games, their chance of qualifying for the playoffs is all but finished and another defeat could very well confirm their exit.
IPL 2024 points table:
With five wins from seven games, SRH are currently at the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, RCB are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just one win from eight games.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0.698
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1.206
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0.914
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.148
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0.415
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|-1.055
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.227
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|-0.477
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|-0.292
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|-1.046
SRH vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
SRH:
- 1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.
- 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.
- 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.
RCB:
- 1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.
- 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.
- 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
- 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.
- 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
- 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.
- 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.
- 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.
SRH vs RCB vs GT: Match info:
|Article Title
|
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Sunrisers Hyderabad & Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|25-Apr-24
|Category
|SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
SRH vs RCB Head To Head record:
|SRH
|RCB
|23
|Matches played
|23
|13
|Won
|10
|10
|Lost
|13
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between SRH vs RCB:
|Ground
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|No Result
|Total
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|3
|5
|0
|8
|Wankhede Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|6
|2
|0
|8
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|13
|10
|0
|23
SRH vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|SRH vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|33°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|196
SRH Squad:
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
RCB squad:
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma
Fantasy stats for SRH vs RCB:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|SRH
|A Sharma
|Batter
|10
|7
|0
|1
|SRH
|H Klaasen
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|7
|2
|1
|SRH
|M Jansen
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|0
|0
|SRH
|P Cummins
|Bowler
|10
|7
|0
|0
|SRH
|B Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|SRH
|M Agarwal
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|SRH
|T Natarajan
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|SRH
|A Samad
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|F Farooqi
|Bowler
|7
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|M Markande
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|S Ahmed
|All Rounder
|10
|4
|0
|0
|SRH
|T Head
|Batter
|6
|4
|1
|1
|SRH
|A Markram
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|1
|0
|SRH
|A Singh
|Wicket Keeper
|4
|3
|0
|0
|SRH
|J Unadkat
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|SRH
|K Nitish Reddy
|All Rounder
|6
|2
|1
|0
|SRH
|R Tripathi
|Batter
|10
|2
|0
|0
|SRH
|U Malik
|Bowler
|10
|2
|0
|0
|SRH
|W Sundar
|All Rounder
|10
|2
|1
|0
|SRH
|A Singh
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|SRH
|G Phillips
|Batter
|5
|1
|0
|0
|SRH
|S Singh
|All Rounder
|2
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|RCB
|C Green
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|2
|1
|RCB
|F du Plessis
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|0
|RCB
|G Maxwell
|All Rounder
|10
|6
|1
|1
|RCB
|K Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|RCB
|M Siraj
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|RCB
|V Kohli
|Batter
|10
|6
|3
|2
|RCB
|D Karthik
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|5
|0
|1
|RCB
|R Patidar
|Batter
|10
|5
|1
|1
|RCB
|A Rawat
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|0
|RCB
|L Ferguson
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|1
|RCB
|S Prabhudessai
|Batter
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RCB
|V VijayKumar
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RCB
|Y Dayal
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RCB
|A Deep
|Bowler
|8
|2
|0
|1
|RCB
|M Dagar
|Bowler
|8
|2
|0
|0
|RCB
|R Topley
|Bowler
|5
|2
|0
|0
|RCB
|W Jacks
|All Rounder
|3
|2
|0
|0
|RCB
|A Joseph
|Bowler
|5
|1
|0
|0
|RCB
|M Lomror
|Batter
|10
|1
|0
|0
|RCB
|H Sharma
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|RCB
|S Chauhan
|Batter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|RCB
|T Curran
|Bowler
|1
|0
|0
|0
SRH vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of SRH vs RCB for the 41st match of IPL 2024:
SRH Playing XI:
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
SRH impact players:
Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar
RCB Playing XI:
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj
RCB impact players:
Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
Most runs and wickets for SRH and RCB in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024
|Travis Head – 324 runs
|Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024
|T Natarajan – 10 wickets
|Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024
|Virat Kohli – 379 runs
|Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024
|Yash Dayal – 7 wickets
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. In eight game so far, he has scored 379 runs. The right-handed batsman has got the starts in recent games but has not been able to convert them and will be eyeing a big score.
- Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma will be looking to continue his red-hot form as an opener. In seven games so far, he has scored 257 runs at a strike-rate of more than 215.
Top Picks for SRH vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Travis Head: Travis Head has been in sensational form this season. He is currently the third highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. In six games, he has scored 324 runs with the help of one century and two half-centuries.
- Will Jacks: Will Jacks finally announced his arrival in the IPL by scoring a quickfire fifty in the last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. The England star would be eyeing another good knock for his side.
Budget Picks for SRH vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Yash Dayal: Yash Dayal has been one of the very few positives for RCB this season. With seven wickets, the left-arm pacer is currently RCB’s top wicket-taker.
- Nitish Redddy: Nitish Reddy has impressed one and all with his performance this season. In four games so far, he has scored 115 runs with the help of one half-century and has a strike-rate of almost 160.
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeeper
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Batsmen
|Travis Head
|Abhishek Sharma
|Virat Kohli
|Faf du Plessis
|Allrounders
|Aiden Markram
|Nitish Reddy
|Will Jacks
|Bowlers
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Pat Cummins
|Reece Topley
SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeeper
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Dinesh Karthik
|Batsmen
|Travis Head
|Abhishek Sharma
|Virat Kohli
|Faf du Plessis
|Allrounders
|Aiden Markram
|Nitish Reddy
|Will Jacks
|Bowlers
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Pat Cummins
SRH vs RCB Match Prediction Today:
SRH will start the game as clear favourites and are expected to beat RCB in the upcoming game. Not only the current form but the head-to-head record is also in SRH’s favour. SRH have won their last four games and will be eyeing another win while RCB are on a six-game losing streak and will need something special to get back to winning ways.