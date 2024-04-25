SRH vs RCB highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Thursday (April 25), returned to winning ways in IPL 2024 with a clinical 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After scoring 206/7, RCB restricted the free-scoring SRH to 171/8.

SRH’s chances of winning the game looked all but over inside the powerplay after they lost four wickets. Will Jacks gave RCB a huge breakthrough by dismissing the in-form Travis Head for just three runs in the very first over.

Abhishek Sharma continued his fine run and raced away to 31 runs off just 12 balls before Yash Dayal dismissed him in the fourth over. In the fifth over, Swapnil Singh dismissed Aiden Markram (7) and Heinrich Klaasen (7) to leave SRH reeling at 56 for 4.

Karn Sharma joined the party soon by dismissing Nitish Reddy (13) and Abdul Samad (10) to reduce SRH to 85 for 6. Captain Pat Cummins revived his team’s slim chances for a while but could not last long and departed after scoring 31 runs off just 15 balls.

SRH just could not stay in contention after the early setbacks and eventually finished on 171 for 8. Shahbaz Ahmed top scored for SRH, scoring an unbeaten 40 to help his side finish with a respectable total.

SRH vs RCB: RCB innings:

Earlier in the game, RCB scored 206/7 in the allotted 20 overs after their captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar led RCB’s charge with the bat by scoring half-centuries. For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets while T Natarajan claimed two.

RCB were off to a good start with Kohli and Faf du Plessis adding 48 runs in just 23 balls. Natarajan broke the stand by dismissing du Plessis for 25 to give SRH the crucial first breakthrough. Du Plessis’ dismissal slowed down the flow of runs for RCB. In the last two overs of the powerplay, Kohli and Will Jacks could score only 12 runs.

In the seventh over, Mayank Markande put RCB under more pressure by dismissing Jacks for 6. With RCB reeling at 65 for 2 after seven overs, SRH were firmly in command of the proceedings. However, Rajat Patidar came up with a whirlwind knock to put his team in the driver’s seat again. He scored a 19-ball fifty with the help of two fours and five sixes before being dismissed by Unadkat in the 13th over.

Kohli completed his fifty off 37 balls in the 14th over before Unadkat dismissed him for 51 in the 15th over. In the final overs, Cameron Green led RCB’s charge with the bat, by scoring an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls.

SRH vs RCB scorecard: