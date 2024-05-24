SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns against each other in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (May 24).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between SRH and RR. You’ll get the SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our SRH vs RR match prediction.

SRH vs RR: Match Preview:

SRH and RR will be up against in a virtual semifinal for a place in the final of the IPL 2024. SRH and RR are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results. SRH suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in the first qualifier while RR thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

While the momentum is with RR, they as well as SRH will know that it would count for little in the knockout game. RR had not won a single game this month when they faced RCB who were on a six-match winning streak. However, the form counted for little as RR comfortably defeated RCB to stay in contention for their second IPL title.

RR could have the upper hand in the game because of their spin attack. With the game to be played in Chennai, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could prove decisive. Both the teams have had a fine run in the competition so far and will be looking to make the most of it by booking a ticket for the final.

SRH vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets. 13th match: Match abandoned without toss.

Match abandoned without toss. 14th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. Qualifier 1: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run. 11th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 12th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. 13th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. 14th match: Match against Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Match against Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned without a ball being bowled. Eliminator: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.

SRH vs RR: Match info:

Article Title SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Sunrisers Hyderabad & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 24-May-24 Category SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

SRH vs RR Head To Head record:

SRH RR 19 Matches played 19 10 Won 09 09 Lost 10 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between SRH and RR:

Ground Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 0 2 0 2 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 2 2 0 4 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 1 0 5 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 0 3 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 10 9 0 19

SRH vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

SRH vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Spin Average 1st innings score 172

SRH Squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

SRH vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of SRH vs RR for the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024:

SRH Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan

Impact Substitute: Sanvir Singh

RR Playing XI:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitute: Shimron Hetmyer

Most runs and wickets for SRH and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 533 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 18 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 567 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 18 wickets

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Travis Head: Travis Head has been SRH’s go-to man with the bat this season and they will be hoping that he delivers again after failing to open his account in the last two games. The southpaw has scored 533 runs so far with the help of 1 century and four fifties.

Travis Head has been SRH’s go-to man with the bat this season and they will be hoping that he delivers again after failing to open his account in the last two games. The southpaw has scored 533 runs so far with the help of 1 century and four fifties. Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been in stunning form as well. While he could not get going in the last game against KKR, he will be backing himself to score big against RR. He has scored 470 runs so far in IPL 2024.

Top Picks for SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Heinrich Klaasen: SRH will be relying heavily on Heinrich Klaasen to do the job in the middle overs when RR’s spinners will be operating. The onus will be on him to ensure that RR’s spinners do not dominate the proceedings.

SRH will be relying heavily on Heinrich Klaasen to do the job in the middle overs when RR’s spinners will be operating. The onus will be on him to ensure that RR’s spinners do not dominate the proceedings. Trent Boult: Trent Boult has constantly delivered for RR this season with the new ball and they will be hoping for another good start from him. With Head not in great at the moment, Boult will be looking to make the most of it.

Budget Picks for SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi will be high on confidence after scoring a fighting fifty in the last game against KKR and will be eyeing another good outing with the bat.

Rahul Tripathi will be high on confidence after scoring a fighting fifty in the last game against KKR and will be eyeing another good outing with the bat. Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin can play a decisive role in the game. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he has ample knowledge of the conditions in Chennai and will be looking to make the most of it. He is also coming in this game after a Player of the Performance in the Eliminator.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Sanju Samson Batsmen Rahul Tripathi Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Nitish Reddy (c) Riyan Parag (vc) Bowlers Pat Cummins Avesh Khan Trent Boult

SRH vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Sanju Samson Batsmen Travis Head (c) Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders Nitish Reddy Riyan Parag Ravichandran Ashwin Bowlers Pat Cummins T Natarajan Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR Match Prediction Today:

RR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat SRH in the second qualifier of IPL 2024. The conditions in Chennai will favour the spinners and RR have a formidable spin attack that could make life difficult for the SRH batters.