Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be facing each other in the second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 23).
It will be the first game of Sunday’s double-header and will start at 03:30 PM. Both the teams had qualified for the playoffs last season and will be keen to start their new campaign on a winning note as well.
In fact, SRH ended RR’s journey last season by beating them in the second qualifier before losing the final against Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH had also defeated RR in the league stage and will be keen to continue their winning streak.
On the other hand, RR will be desperate to avenge the loss and condemn SRH to a defeat in their season-opener that too at their home.
SRH vs RR Match preview and prediction – Match 2, IPL 2025:
SRH vs RR Match Information:
|Match
|SRH vs RR, Match 2, IPL 2025
|Date & Time
|23 March 2025, 03:30 PM (IST)
|Venue
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Tournament
|Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025)
|Live Streaming and live telecast
|JioHotstar and Star Sports
SRH vs RR: Pitch & Weather Report:
Just like most of the pitches used in the IPL, the pitch in Hyderabad is also expected to favour the batters more. The pitch is set to be flat and batsmen are likely to dominate the proceedings.
SRH vs RR Weather Conditions:
- 20-23 percent chance of rain at the start of the game. Even though the entire game is unlikely to be washed out, the start could be delayed due to rain and wet outfield.
- Temperature during the game is expected to hover in the early 30s.
SRH vs RR: Head-to-Head Record
SRH have a slight advantage in their head-to-head record against RR. Both the teams have played 20 games against each other so far and SRH have won 11 of them while RR have emerged victorious in 9.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|SRH
|20
|11
|09
|RR
|20
|09
|11
SRH vs RR: Squads
SRH Squad:
Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby
Injury replacement: Brydon Carse was replaced by Wiaan Mulder.
RR Squad:
Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma
SRH vs RR: Probable Playing XIs:
SRH Playing XI
- Travis Head
- Abhishek Sharma
- Ishan Kishan
- Nitish Reddy
- Heinrich Klaasen
- Abhinav Manohar
- Wiaan Mulder
- Pat Cummins
- Harshal Patel
- Mohammed Shami
- Rahul Chahar
RR Playing XI
- Sanju Samson
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Nitish Rana
- Riyan Parag (c)
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Dhruv Jurel (wk)
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Jofra Archer
- Tushar Deshpande
- Sandeep Sharma
- Maheesh Theekshana
Key Players to Watch:
SRH:
- Travis Head
- Abhishek Sharma
- Heinrich Klaasen
- Pat Cummins
- Harshal Patel
RR:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Sanju Samson
- Riyan Parag
- Wanindu Hasaranaga
- Jofra Archer
SRH vs RR Best Batsman Prediction
Who will score the most runs for SRH in the match: Travis Head or Abhishek Sharma
Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal
SRH vs RR Best Bowler Prediction
Who will pick the most wickets for SRH in the match: Pat Cummins or Harshal Patel
Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Jofra Archer or Wanindu Hasaranga
SRH vs RR Match Prediction for Match 2, IPL 2025:
SRH will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against RR.