Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be facing each other in the second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 23).

It will be the first game of Sunday’s double-header and will start at 03:30 PM. Both the teams had qualified for the playoffs last season and will be keen to start their new campaign on a winning note as well.

In fact, SRH ended RR’s journey last season by beating them in the second qualifier before losing the final against Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH had also defeated RR in the league stage and will be keen to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, RR will be desperate to avenge the loss and condemn SRH to a defeat in their season-opener that too at their home.

SRH vs RR Match preview and prediction – Match 2, IPL 2025:

SRH vs RR Match Information:

Match SRH vs RR, Match 2, IPL 2025 Date & Time 23 March 2025, 03:30 PM (IST) Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

SRH vs RR: Pitch & Weather Report:

Just like most of the pitches used in the IPL, the pitch in Hyderabad is also expected to favour the batters more. The pitch is set to be flat and batsmen are likely to dominate the proceedings.

SRH vs RR Weather Conditions:

20-23 percent chance of rain at the start of the game. Even though the entire game is unlikely to be washed out, the start could be delayed due to rain and wet outfield.

Temperature during the game is expected to hover in the early 30s.

SRH vs RR: Head-to-Head Record

SRH have a slight advantage in their head-to-head record against RR. Both the teams have played 20 games against each other so far and SRH have won 11 of them while RR have emerged victorious in 9.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost SRH 20 11 09 RR 20 09 11

SRH vs RR: Squads

SRH Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Injury replacement: Brydon Carse was replaced by Wiaan Mulder.

RR Squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma

SRH vs RR: Probable Playing XIs:

SRH Playing XI

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhinav Manohar

Wiaan Mulder

Pat Cummins

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Rahul Chahar

RR Playing XI

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag (c)

Shimron Hetmyer

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Tushar Deshpande

Sandeep Sharma

Maheesh Theekshana

Key Players to Watch:

SRH:

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Heinrich Klaasen

Pat Cummins

Harshal Patel

RR:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag

Wanindu Hasaranaga

Jofra Archer

SRH vs RR Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for SRH in the match: Travis Head or Abhishek Sharma

Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal

SRH vs RR Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for SRH in the match: Pat Cummins or Harshal Patel

Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Jofra Archer or Wanindu Hasaranga

SRH vs RR Match Prediction for Match 2, IPL 2025:

SRH will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against RR.