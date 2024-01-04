Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Dhananjaya de Silva As New Test Skipper

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Dhananjaya de Silva As New Test Skipper

All

Cricket News

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Dhananjaya de Silva As New Test Skipper

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 4, 2024 at 1:26 PM

Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Dhananjaya de Silva As New Test Skipper

Newly-appointed Sri Lanka Cricket Chairman of Selectors Upul Tharanga confirmed all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva as the new Test captain, ending Dimuth Karunaratne’s leadership term with the Sri Lankan test team, which began in 2019.

As Sri Lanka Cricket looks toward the future, the responsibility of leading the Test team has been handed over the captaincy to Dhananjaya de Silva. The all-rounder brings with him a wealth of experience, having played in 51 Tests, with ten centuries and 13 fifties to his name. His maiden assignment as captain awaits against Afghanistan in a one-off Test.

Dhananjaya takes over for Dimuth Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, winning 12, losing 12, and drawing six. He guided SL to a series victory in South Africa in 2019, becoming the first Asian team to achieve it. The Left-handed opener attained the top of the ICC Test Batting Rankings during his captaincy.

Speaking to the media, Upul Tharanga admitted that the team was inconsistent with the bat during the ODI World Cup and that the team wishes to solve those concerns in the future, stating that the batters need to establish consistency at the top level. He also brought up the team’s recent fielding shortcomings.

“We came apart at the World Cup due to the bugging inconsistency in the batting where mainly the top four who are the nucleus failed to click. If a batsman scored in one game his failure thereafter was a major setback and we aim to arrest that major drawback”.

Upul Tharanga
Upul Tharanga Credits: Twitter

“All these players are not short of talent, but there is an obvious shortcoming where consistency is concerned and we have already spoken with the coaches concerned regarding sorting out this problem.

“The fielding too was found wanting with a lot of dropped chances where mainly half chances went begging which at that level of the game have to be taken in keeping with the adage ‘catches win matches,” Upul Tharanga said

This announcement comes after a string of captaincy changes in Sri Lankan cricket. Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga were named captains of the ODI and T20I squads, respectively, making Dhananjaya the third captaincy change following the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Sri Lanka team is scheduled to play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is against Zimbabwe starting from January 6.

Tagged:

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Upul Tharanga

Related Article
Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Dhananjaya de Silva As New Test Skipper
Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Dhananjaya de Silva As New Test Skipper

Jan 4, 2024, 1:26 PM

SL vs ZIM: Sri Lanka Cricket Names Preliminary Squad For Zimbabwe White-Ball Series, Wanindu Hasaranga And Kusal Mendis To Lead In ODIs, T20Is
SL vs ZIM: Sri Lanka Cricket Names Preliminary Squad For Zimbabwe White-Ball Series, Wanindu Hasaranga And Kusal Mendis To Lead In ODIs, T20Is

Dec 30, 2023, 5:38 PM

This Is Out Worst Performance Ever, Each Player Needs To Improve Individually &#8211; Muttiah Muralitharan On Sri Lanka&#8217;s Poor Performance In World Cup
This Is Out Worst Performance Ever, Each Player Needs To Improve Individually – Muttiah Muralitharan On Sri Lanka’s Poor Performance In World Cup

Nov 29, 2023, 1:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father &#8211; Arjuna Ranatunga&#8217;s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary
ODI World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Is Only Powerful Because Of His Father – Arjuna Ranatunga’s Shocking Allegation On BCCI Secretary

Nov 13, 2023, 2:20 PM

Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Netherlands
Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenario For England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh And Netherlands

Nov 10, 2023, 1:46 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board
ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Court Reinstates Sacked Sri Lankan Cricket Board After Sports Minister Dissolves Entire SLC Board

Nov 7, 2023, 3:51 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy