Sri Lanka Squad For The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Wanindu Hasaranga Named As Well  

Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 was reportedly announced on September 26, 2023. Apart from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh is also yet to announce their 15-man squad officially for the World Cup tournament.

ICC World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 in India. A total of 10 teams will clash with each other to clinch the trophy. 48 matches will take place during the tournament. The ICC World Cup 2023 final is scheduled to be played on November 19.

Sri Lanka will commence their campaign in ICC World Cup 2023 with a clash against South Africa on October 7. The Sri Lanka vs. South Africa encounter will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sri Lanka had to play the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe as they failed to get a direct qualification for the event. Sri Lanka crushed every team in the tournament and also won the final to capture a place in the World Cup.

Dasun Shanaka Named Captain Of Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Squad; Wanindu Hasaranga Named As Well

Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 with Kusal Mendis as his deputy. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dhananjaya de Silva are the batters in the squad.

Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage are the all-rounders while Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha are the pacers included. Sri Lanka has powerful names in the spin department like Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. However, Theekshana and Hasaranga’s inclusion is subject to fitness.

Reports have stated Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will not be traveling with the team to India on Tuesday night, and Theekshana is expected to join the team after a week once he fully recovers from his injury.

Wanindu Hasaranga is highly unlikely to play in the World Cup after recovering from his injury.

Dushan Hemantha and Chamika Karunaratne are the traveling reserves. The Sri Lanka team will be leaving for India on Tuesday night.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup: Dasun Shanaka(C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana (subject to fitness), Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka (subject to fitness).

Travel Reserves: Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne