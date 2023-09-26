SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

Sri Lanka Squad For The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Wanindu Hasaranga Named As Well  

Jatin

Sep 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM

Sri Lanka Squad For The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Wanindu Hasaranga Named As Well  

Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 was reportedly announced on September 26, 2023. Apart from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh is also yet to announce their 15-man squad officially for the World Cup tournament.

ICC World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 in India. A total of 10 teams will clash with each other to clinch the trophy. 48 matches will take place during the tournament. The ICC World Cup 2023 final is scheduled to be played on November 19.

Sri Lanka will commence their campaign in ICC World Cup 2023 with a clash against South Africa on October 7. The Sri Lanka vs. South Africa encounter will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Sri Lanka had to play the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe as they failed to get a direct qualification for the event. Sri Lanka crushed every team in the tournament and also won the final to capture a place in the World Cup.

Dasun Shanaka Named Captain Of Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Squad; Wanindu Hasaranga Named As Well

Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 with Kusal Mendis as his deputy. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dhananjaya de Silva are the batters in the squad.

Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage are the all-rounders while Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha are the pacers included. Sri Lanka has powerful names in the spin department like Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga. However, Theekshana and Hasaranga’s inclusion is subject to fitness.

Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga Credits: Twitter

Reports have stated Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will not be traveling with the team to India on Tuesday night, and Theekshana is expected to join the team after a week once he fully recovers from his injury.

Wanindu Hasaranga is highly unlikely to play in the World Cup after recovering from his injury.

Dushan Hemantha and Chamika Karunaratne are the traveling reserves. The Sri Lanka team will be leaving for India on Tuesday night.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup: Dasun Shanaka(C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana (subject to fitness), Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka (subject to fitness).

Travel Reserves: Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne

Also Read: It Might Not Be A Bad Time To Say, Thank You Very Much – AB de Villiers Drops Bombshell On Virat Kohli’s Retirement

Tagged:

Sri Lanka

World Cup 2023

NEWS

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match
Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

Sep 13, 2023, 1:40 PM

SL Vs PAK: Watch- Hassan Ali Has Fun In Rain As Second Day Of Second Test Between Sri Lanka And Pakistan Called Off Due To Rain
SL Vs PAK: Watch- Hassan Ali Has Fun In Rain As Second Day Of Second Test Between Sri Lanka And Pakistan Called Off Due To Rain

Jul 25, 2023, 4:48 PM

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table After Pakistan Beats Sri Lanka In 1st Test In Galle
Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table After Pakistan Beats Sri Lanka In 1st Test In Galle

Jul 20, 2023, 1:24 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Might Host More Than 4 Matches With Lahore And Multan Likely Hosts; Venues In Sri Lanka Revealed- Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Might Host More Than 4 Matches With Lahore And Multan Likely Hosts; Venues In Sri Lanka Revealed- Reports

Jul 17, 2023, 3:19 PM

SL vs PAK: Watch- Shaheen Afridi Becomes 11th Pakistani Bowler To Take 100 Test Wickets In 1st Test vs Sri Lanka
SL vs PAK: Watch- Shaheen Afridi Becomes 11th Pakistani Bowler To Take 100 Test Wickets In 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Jul 16, 2023, 1:33 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links