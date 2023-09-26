It Might Not Be A Bad Time To Say, Thank You Very Much – AB de Villiers Drops Bombshell On Virat Kohli’s Retirement

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers believes that the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli could consider retiring from the ODI cricket game if India manages to win the ODI World Cup on home soil. Kohli, who has already won the tournament in 2011, is set to make his fourth consecutive appearance in the marquee event.

AB de Villiers suggested that Kohli should stop playing T20Is and ODIs and concentrate on Test cricket for a few more years. The star Indian batter came into the 2011 edition of the competition as a youngster who has shown prowess in Under-19 and domestic cricket and has established himself as one of the modern-day greats.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers feels that Virat Kohli would like to play the next edition of the World Cup in South Africa but asserted that the event is a long way around and reckons that if India manages to win the World Cup in India, he would probably quit the ODI Cricket and stick with the longer format and IPL for a few more years.

“I know he loves traveling to South Africa, but it’s very difficult to say. It is a long time away. Let’s focus on this one first, I think that’s what Virat Kohli would tell you. I think if they win this World Cup, it might not be a bad time to say, ‘Thank you very much. I am maybe just going to play Test cricket for the next few years and a little bit of IPL, enjoy the last bit of my career, have enough family time, and say goodbye to everyone,” AB de Villiers said.

Virat Kohli’s career will be in its twilight phase during the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite being one of the fittest cricketers of his generation, it may be difficult for the former Indian captain to remain a part of the Indian cricket team due to the emergence of new talents in the country.

Virat Kohli Is Certainly The Best Batter To Have Played ODI Cricket In My Books – AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers admitted that Virat Kohli has been in the best shape possible with him being rested in regular intervals between the series. The 360-degree batter hailed the former Indian skipper as the best ODI batter in the sport and praised him for his performance under pressure for the team in the high-stakes chase.

“But he is in incredible shape and is mentally still there. He has been rested from time to time, which I think is a great move. So, I think the hunger and the fire will still be there.”

“There is no doubt about this (Virat Kohli being the best ODI batter). I think there have been more explosive batters who have had a bigger impact in a shorter period. But if you look at Virat’s stats and what he has done over the years, especially batting under pressure in the second innings, he is certainly the best batter to have played ODI cricket in my books,” AB de Villiers added.

Virat Kohli is a brilliant batter across the three formats of the game, his domination in ODI cricket has been of a different level altogether. The 34-year-old has returned to his usual best in 2023 and could be crucial for the team’s chances in the ODI World Cup on home soil.