Stephen Fleming, former New Zealand captain and current Chennai Super Kings head coach, is reportedly on the radar of BCCI to take over from Rahul Dravid as the next Indian team head coach.

The BCCI on Monday officially began the process of appointing a new head coach for the Indian men’s team post the T20 World Cup. Rahul Dravid, whose tenure had come to an end after the ICC World Cup last year, agreed to a six-month extension until the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, Rahul Dravid has reportedly declined to re-apply for the head coach role to spend time with his family. This was despite a few senior players requesting him to continue with the team as it enters a transition phase in the next 2-3 years.

Stephen Fleming and BCCI have informal chats for Indian team head coach role – Reports

According to high-level board sources, Fleming, who has been CSK’s head coach since 2009, is viewed as a good option to succeed Dravid.

India is expected to experience a time of transformation across all formats in the coming years, and Fleming’s man-management skills, ability to bring out the best in players by fostering a positive environment, and high success rate at CSK are seen to be a key lure.

The Indian Express reports that informal negotiations have already taken place during the IPL. As of now, the 51-year-old has not talked with CSK management about his desire to leave the club, and they would prefer him to stay.

Fleming has become a global T20 coach after taking over as CSK’s head coach in 2009. He coached the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash for four years. In addition to the Chennai franchise, he is the head coach of the Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20 and the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket. He is also the head coach for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Fleming is the league’s longest-serving coach, having led CSK to five crowns and two Champions League trophies. He has also been able to bring out the best in players, such as Shivam Dube. Aside from fundamental skill-set instruction, Fleming is also noted for his leadership program, which has benefited a number of Indian domestic players.

