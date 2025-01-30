It had been a wait of nearly two weeks for Steve Smith to celebrate his 10000th Test run for Australia, as he was dismissed on four runs in nine deliveries against India during the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The veteran crossed the landmark finally during the opening of the two-match red-ball series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Steve Smith became the fourth batter of the country, alongside Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting, to achieve the rare feat and also became the 15th cricketer overall to do so in world cricket. The right-handed batter currently has cracked 10100 runs in the longest format at an average of around 54, thanks to 35 centuries and 41 half-centuries at the best score of 239.

The former England captain, Michael Vaughan, called the New South Wales-batter’s feat as being close to the former cricketing legend, Don Bradman. The quirky technique of the 35-year-old has given a huge advantage to the veteran.

“I would argue that he is the best modern-day Test match player. I think he is the best problem solver. He has a quirky technique, but he just seems to be able to pick the ball out of the hand of the bowlers quicker than most. He has this amazing ability to study the field and work out what is on and what is not on any given day on a pitch.” Steve Smith expressed this during a recent interaction on Fox Cricket.

Also Read: England Spinner Reclaims No. 1 ICC T20I Ranking; KKR Bowler Climbs To This Position

He managed just 490 Test runs in 17 innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 53.55 last year, with the help of two centuries and one half-century at the best score of 140.

“If you look at his numbers, there are only a small few who have got close to being talked about like Don Bradman. And when you are in a conversation when the Don is involved, you know you are pretty good.” The former Australian captain shed light.

Ravi Shastri drops huge prediction on Steve Smith’s Test career

Steve Smith made his debut in 2010 against Pakistan at the Lord’s, with the series happening in England as the neutral venue. The lower middle-order batter picked up three wickets in the Test match and could only smash 13 runs in the fixture.

The Sydney-born is currently placed seventh in the list of batters with the most centuries in the longest format and is tied with Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Younis Khan. The former Australian wicket-keeper, Adam Gilchrist, shared his views about Smith evolving from a leg-spinner to one of the modern-day greats.

“I think part of what is so amazing is how it started and how he got into the team at 8 or 9 bowling leg spin when we were still in the hunt for a replacement for Warnie, and (there were questions as to) where he was going to be that option? That is what I find quite stunning about his career, how it started.” Gilchrist added.

Steve Smith has smacked 3417 Test runs in 66 innings against England at an average of 56.01, while he smashed 2356 runs in 46 Test innings at an average of 58.90. Against both sides, he has celebrated 23 centuries and 18 half-centuries at the best score of 239.

Also Read: Steve Smith Reaches 10,000-Run Milestone In Tests; Becomes 15th Batter To Achieve The Feat

“I’ve seen all these hundreds as a coach and as a broadcaster, and he’s a special player. He’s so passionate about the game. What amazes me is how he’s prepared to adapt to different conditions. He got a hundred on a rank turner in India, which was special. And even when he’s not at his best, he finds ways to get into positions to score runs.” The former Indian coach, Ravi Shastri, lauded Steve Smith’s career.

“When you’re around for that length of time, teams are analyzing you, the video analysts are looking at every part of your technique. And then to still be able to be ahead of the curve — and he will average over 55 — at the age of 35, to go past 10,000 runs is special. So I think he’s a great player.” The former Indian all-rounder concluded during the discussion on Fox Cricket.