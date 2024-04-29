Steve Smith is set to be dropped by the Australian selectors for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, reports have suggested.

The legendary Australian batter’s time in the shortest format of the game at the international level is reportedly up, as the Australian selectors led by George Bailey are looking beyond the star batter.

Steve Smith has had a long history of bad performances in T20I cricket. This is evident in his repeated snubs in IPL auctions. Despite playing in the T20I series against New Zealand, Steve Smith is unlikely to be named to Australia’s T20 World Cup roster.

Smith, regarded as a traditional batsman who excels in Tests and ODIs, does not cut the fast-paced T20I format. His priority of playing defensive balls and taking his time settling works against him. On the other hand, the demands of the game necessitate a player who can go full throttle from the start.

Jake Fraser-McGurk to pip Steve Smith in the Australia T20 World Cup squad

While Steve Smith is likely to be released, young Jake Fraser-McGruk is expected to be called up to the National Team. The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Delhi Capitals in his first season in the IPL 2024.

The destructive batter has scored 247 runs in just five games, with a high of 84. Batting with a strike rate of 237.50 and 22 fours and 22 sixes, the teenager fits the profile of the ideal destructive batsman that Australia so urgently needs.

Seven batters have hit a fifty from 15 balls or fewer throughout 16-and-a-half IPL seasons. Only Fraser-McGurk has done it twice. That’s from a total of five games. Fraser-McGurk has made just two appearances for Australia and is yet to debut in T20Is, but these matches are of a similar standard to some internationals.

In the IPL, he has honed his stunning, hit-out-from-ball-one style. He smashed a six with the second ball he faced in the event. In five innings, he has hit one of his first three pitches to or over the rope.

Maximizing the six-over Powerplay will be critical at the World Cup, especially as Caribbean grounds wear out after a punishing schedule. The new ball will most likely be the greatest time to bat, making Fraser-McGurk’s style especially appropriate.

Teams can send 15 players to the World Cup, and Fraser-McGurk appears to be the most in-form possibility to serve as the backup top-order batter if needed. Australia may pick and choose when to employ him.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Is Not A Lock-in In Irfan Pathan’s India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024