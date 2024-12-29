The former Australia fast bowler, Stuart Clark, has been amazed at the quality of the current premier pacer of India, Jasprit Bumrah, who has made the ongoing five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 a valuable one for him and the side. The 30-year-old has become the first pacer to pick 200 Test scalps at an average of below 20.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in fiery mode during the ongoing series to be the leading wicket-taker in the first four games with the help of 29 wickets in eight innings at an average of under 14 and a strike rate of 29.10 with the help of a couple of five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/76 in an innings.

Stuart Clark reckons that with the Ahmedabad-born, the blue brigade would be chasing more than 700 in most innings. The veteran also expressed that even though there are so many good bowlers around the world if Bumrah keeps on doing it for a long time, then they can certainly be one of the top bowlers of the world.

“Jasprit Bumrah has been amazing. Without him, India would be chasing 700 in every innings. I think he is the best fast bowler at the moment. He has been superb throughout the series and keeps on doing it game after game.” The New South Wales bowler shed light during his recent interaction with Revsportz during the fourth Melbourne Test.

“It’s hard to compare. You know, if he stays around for six to seven years from now, (then that’s possible). We talk about the guys who have 500 to 600 wickets. He is well in the route with 200 wickets, averaging under 20, don’t get me long. Longevity is a huge part of being the best bowler, and if he keeps on doing that, then no reason, why he can’t be (the best pacer of India).” Stuart Clark highlighted.

Stuart Clark is not fussed with recent heated moments between India and Australia

The Indian pacer bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy, has enjoyed a great debut with 114 runs, his maiden century in international cricket, and he, according to Clark, is expected to be the new superstar coming from India.

“Nitish batted wonderfully, and his bowling is getting better. I think next time, India comes to Australia, he will be a star, and we saw the emotions yesterday. He is a star in the making and a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). India keeps on producing superstars, and he is just one of them.” Stuart Clark highlighted to Revsportz.

The 49-year-old also had his view on the recent controversies of the two sides, regarding the one between Mohammad Siraj and Travis Head at the Adelaide Oval in the pink-ball Test and the one at the MCG between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas.

“Siraj and Travis Head rivalry was a bit misunderstanding, while the Kohli and Konstas one was unnecessary. But putting aside, it’s passion. Both sides want to win. Both sides want to be the dominating force in world cricket, and no one loves losing. The one in this game (at the MCG) wasn’t needed, but you don’t get these things off the field because these players spend so much time in the IPL.” Stuart Clark added.

But the Sydney-born also narrated that these incidents don’t get carried away off the field because they play the IPL, but he also feels these things happen only because of the passion of the players from both sides.

“It’s passion. India plays whichever series, they are passionate about. Both sides have some big names in them. Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins- all of these are big names. It’s right up there.” Stuart Clark pointed out.

“It might be the end for a few of them. I don’t know, but it depends on them whether they want to keep on playing. When one goes, another one comes. We saw Harbhajan and Ricky Ponting, and we saw the new ones. One superstar retires, and the other one takes his place. So, we will wait to see who are new ones are. The new ones are probably around the corner.” The former Australian pacer, Stuart Clark, concluded.