The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, has no problem with the fine that has been put on Virat Kohli for his heated altercation with the 19-year-old debutant opening batter, Sam Konstas, on the opening day of the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Kohli has been handed a fine of 20% fine for his conversation and bumping into the shoulder of Konstas, where he deviated from his route of walking into the middle. He has also received one demerit point, which is his first in the last 24 months.

Many former players reckoned that it was a favor done towards India and the veteran as they expected a potential match ban for the fifth fixture, but Sunil Gavaskar quoted the instances where similar short of sanctions were made for the physical contact on the field, stressing that the protocols were followed in the case of the Delhi-born.

A section of the Australian media hit out against the governing body, accusing it of being light towards Virat, as the former players of Australia, Ricky Ponting, and Mark Waugh, were not satisfied with the authorities not handing Kohli a tough punishment for the Boxing Day behavior.

“Yes, you would say that the punishment may be light, considering the experience that he has had. But, that’s the maximum punishment that is decided by the ICC, He has not been done any favor.” Sunil Gavaskar expressed this during a discussion on Star Sports.

“If, for example, the fine was 10 percent, then you could have said ‘Ah, he has been done a favor’. But, the fine for a Level 1 offense is maximum of a of 20 percent. I am not 100 percent on that, but I am given to understand that there is one demerit point and a fine. That’s the maximum allowed, that’s what has been levied on him.” The former Indian opening batter explained.

Sunil Gavaskar highlights previous instances of fines for physical contact

The incident took place during the end of the tenth over when the young batter was handling his gloves and changing the ends, while Kohli, running at one route, changed it and bumped into the shoulder of the young opening batter. Soon, they got engaged in a heated conversation.

The third umpire, Michael Gough, and the other opening batter of Australia, Usman Khawaja, tried to settle it down and calm down Kohli before Konstas smashed the premier Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, for his 60 runs in 65 balls, including a few ramp shots behind the wicket-keeper.

The Mumbai-born batter claimed that no such favor has been done for Virat Kohli, who was given a point on such a note in 2019 when he was the leader of the side.

“No special favors have been done to him. You can’t hang a man for picking someone’s picket. That’s what the Australian media is asking for. The Australian media think they got away because he is Kohli. But that is not the thing.” Sunil Gavaskar added.

The veteran highlighted how Ireland pacer, Josh Little, and Bumrah faced some sort of fines for their physical contract, while the latter was just reprimanded for the same aspect with Ollie Pope in a Test at the start of the year.

“I know in this particular year, there have been four such incidents in which there have been fines. Last December, Ireland bowler Josh Little was fined 15 percent for physical contact with a batter, a Level 1 offense. In that game, Andy Pycroft was the match referee.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.