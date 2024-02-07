Sunil Gavaskar Names RCB Player Whose Performance Will Be Under The Scanner In IPL 2024

As Royal Challengers Bangalore desperately seek to end the long wait for their first-ever IPL title, former batsman Sunil Gavaskar has revealed the player whose performance will be under the scanner in the upcoming season.

RCB are one of the only three teams that are playing in the IPL from the very first season but are yet to win the title. The Bengaluru-based outfit has made it to the final thrice so far but ended up on the losing side on all the three occasions. They last qualified for the final in 2016. In IPL 2023, they failed to progress ahead of the league stage and finished at the sixth spot.

The onus will be on the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to deliver for the team. However, Sunil Gavaskar believes that the player whose performance in IPL 2024 will grab a lot of attention is RCB’s new recruit Cameron Green. The three-time IPL runners-up secured the services of the Australian allrounder in a trade deal from Mumbai Indians.

“This player will have to perform better than last year because of the price you bought him for. Yes, I agree he scored a century as well for the Mumbai Indians last year. However, he will have to perform better than that because you should recover the price you bought him for and the Mumbai Indians didn’t recover that,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar on Cameron Green’s role:

Speaking further, Sunil Gavaskar talked about Cameron Green’s role in the RCB team. The former India skipper stated that the allrounder will have to perform with both bat and ball if RCB want to recover his price of Rs 17.5 crores.

“If RCB have to recover the price, he has to do something not only in batting but bowling as well. He can deliver with the bat because he has that ability. He can play the big shots. He is well-organized in batting,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

“I feel he will be a finisher only because they already have top-order batters. (Rajat) Patidar will play at No. 3. Your top two will be Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. (Glenn) Maxwell will come at No. 4,” he added.