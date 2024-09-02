Since the 2014-15 season, Australia hasn’t touched the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with two consecutive series defeats in 2018-19 and 2020-21 summer, and the former Indian opening batter, Sunil Gavaskar, feels that they would need to wait a little more to get the title back in their hand.

Even though eyes have been on the start of the home season for the Indian team with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and then the three-match series against New Zealand, the whole attention of the fans has been towards the blockbuster five-match red-ball series in Australia.

With India winning both the last two series and especially the last one, from a tough position of the Adelaide defeat with 36 all-out and watching their regular captain, Virat Kohli, going back home, the home side would be fired up to deny them a hat-trick of series victory.

Sunil Gavaskar points out the lack of practice games before such a huge series

The former Indian opener, Sunil Gavaskar, reckons that the batting line-up of the Australian side looks a bit dodgy with the absence of a stable opening player, and that would be the best chance for Indian pacers to expose them early in the game.

With David Warner being one of the consistent members of the opening position for the Pat Cummins-led side, they have always struggled to find his partner since the retirement of Chris Rogers. With the retirement of the latter, they found Usman Khawaja in the last three years, and now, with Warner calling his time on from the game, the same issue has started again.

“With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again.” Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for ‘mid-day.’

The home side, however, has started their preparations for the tournament, giving their pacers breaks in different periods. Pat Cummins, the red-ball captain, hasn’t been considered for the white-ball trip to Scotland and England and is expected to play one or two games of the Sheffield Shield to be prepared.

In the past eras, India used to play at least a couple of practice games before any overseas trip, which hasn’t been the case of late for such a packed international schedule, and the Mumbai-born believes that the lack of preparation could prove to be an example for the young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sunil Gavaskar has also pointed out the lack of ‘proper first-class’ games, which could hamper the chances of the Blue Brigade.

“India, being usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, the first Test will be crucial. That they aren’t playing proper first-class games before that as, well as in the week-long gaps between some Test matches could work against them.” The 75-year-old remarked.

“That said, it is how schedules are nowadays for most touring sides. It is tough on inexperienced newcomers as Yashasvi Jaiswal found in South Africa last year. He came back brilliantly with over 700 runs against England at home.” Sunil Gavaskar penned down in his column.

When it came to making a prediction, he has kept a little bit of pressure on the Rohit Sharma-led side, besides addressing that those five games would show why the format is the ultimate of the game.

“It’s going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides, and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game. Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.