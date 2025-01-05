Sunil Gavaskar, after whose name the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is being played between India and Australia, was left furious after Cricket Australia failed to invite him on stage along with Allan Border to present the said trophy.

Australia won the last Test in Sydney, clinching the series 3-1. During the post-match ceremony, Australia captain Pat Cummins accepted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from legendary Australian cricketer Allan Border.

Gavaskar watched from the sidelines as Border handed over the trophy to Australia. He applauded as Cummins accepted the prize, and the other Australian players joined their captain in jubilation.

‘Afterall it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’- Sunil Gavaskar slams Cricket Australia after snub

Later, Gavaskar was questioned about his absence from the post-match presentation ceremony. He added that he would have loved to attend the ceremony because the trophy is also named after him.

“I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports.

Gavaskar also slammed Cricket Australia for excluding him from the event because he is an Indian. Cricket Australia had previously arranged for Gavaskar to present the trophy only if the series ended in a 2-2 draw and India retained the trophy; if Australia won the series, Allan Border would present it.

“I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine. Just because I am an Indian (I did not present the trophy). I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border,” the legendary India batter added.

Exclusive: Drama at the SCG after Sunil Gavaskar admits he was shocked at being snubbed from presentation of his own trophy via @craddock_cmail https://t.co/UlahAIQe99 — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) January 5, 2025

Australia completed a famous win in Sydney and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade. Australia had last won the trophy way back in 2014-25 season when they defeated India 2-0 at home.

Cricket Australia responds to Sunil Gavaskar’s claims

In response to Sunil Gavaskar’s comments, Cricket Australia clarified its position, admitting that it would have been ideal to have both legends on the same stage to present the trophy.

“We acknowledge it would have been preferable if both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar had been on the stage,” Cricket Australia stated.

Cricket Australia issued a statement but did not provide a particular reason for Gavaskar’s absence from the platform. Gavaskar was on the commentary panel for the trophy presentation and only left once the work was finished.

