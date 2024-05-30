Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary India opener, wants Virat Kohli to achieve the feat that only he and England’s Sir Alastair Cook have managed. He wants Kohli to make a century at the Gabba in Brisbane and become only the third batter to hit a Test century at all five major Test venues in Australia.

India is set to tour Australia later this year for a five-Test series for the first time since 1992. The five Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be played at the five major venues in Australia, namely Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Recently, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli were embroiled in a serious feud of words during the IPL 2024 tournament. Gavaskar had slammed Kohli for his poor strike rate after the powerplay and against spinners. Kohli hit back at him and other detractors after scoring a quick 90-odd against Gujarat Titans for RCB.

Gavaskar then ‘Why respond if you don’t mind the outside noise?’ I inquired. However, the entire Kohli fan base turned against Gavaskar, even though the India veteran refused to budge.

Join me and Alastair Cook: Sunil Gavaskar wants Virat Kohli to score a century at Brisbane

Gavaskar wants Kohli to do something that very few touring hitters have done: make a century in all five Test venues in Australia. Kohli has at least one century in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne, but the only one is missing: The Gabba, where India made history the last time they played a Test match.

Unfortunately, Kohli was not present when ‘Fortress Gabba’ was conquered in 2021 since he had rushed back home to give birth to his first kid and missed the rest of the series due to Covid restrictions.

“On an individual level, [my wish] maybe for Virat Kohli is that he becomes the third overseas player who’s scored a Test century in all the Australian venues. I think he doesn’t have one at the Gabba, so if he gets a century at The Gabba, that means he joins me and Alastair Cook,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

Gavaskar became the first overseas hitter to score a century in all five Australia Test venues. His greatest Test score of 172 came in Sydney in 1986, followed by a 166 in Adelaide during the same series. Gavaskar struck 118 at Melbourne Cricket Ground four years ago, in 1981, while his other two centuries – 127 in Perth and 113 in Brisbane – came on the 1977 tour.

On the other hand, Kohli has three centuries in Adelaide, two in Perth, and one each in Sydney and Melbourne. And, with this BGT possibly being Kohli’s final tour down under, he may easily fulfil Gavaskar’s wish.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Admits He Was Very Nervous During His ICC ODI World Cup Debut In 2011