Former India captain and Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has said that he is sure of Rishabh Pant’s selection in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Rishabh Pant made his cricketing return in IPL 2024 after more than 14 months away from the game due to his car accident. Pant underwent multiple surgeries and extensive recovery and rehab to be fit for his comeback.

And in the ongoing IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant has slowly but surely returned to his old ways. In 8 matches thus far in IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant has 254 runs with 2 fifties and best score of 55. He has a strike rate of 150.30 and has hit 13 sixes and 22 fours for DC.

The selection of India’s wicketkeeper for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States, has sparked widespread curiosity.

Rishabh Pant is ready to go for the World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Indian selectors have a lot of alternatives to choose from, and the performance of the players in the IPL is likely to play a significant influence in determining the outcome. KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Jitesh Sharma are likely candidates for the position.

Dinesh Karthik, a veteran wicketkeeper, has also thrown his name into the discussion after outstanding performances for RCB in the IPL 2024. Karthik has stated a wish to play in the World Cup.

However, in a recent media session for the Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly made a bold statement. Ganguly stated that Rishabh Pant will be selected for India’s T20 World Cup squad.

“Pant is ready to go for the World Cup and I am sure he will be picked in the team,” Ganguly said during a Delhi Capitals interaction according to the sources.

A few days ago, Ganguly declared Pant “fully fit” and also claimed that he is batting and wicketkeeping well without any discomfort. Rishabh Pant is believed to be the frontrunner to be in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

