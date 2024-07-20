The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has announced their squad, under the new captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 27.

Before the final declaration of the team, there were many speculations on whether the selectors would go with their veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the leadership role, especially after him having experience in the position for both India and the India Premier League (IPL) where he has led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in the very first season.

The new decision is expected to come on the back of Pandya’s fitness concern of late. Even though any official confirmation hasn’t been made whether Suryakumar Yadav will stay as the permanent captain of the shortest format, his selection procedure has hinted at him being the successor of Rohit Sharma.

‘This new role brings…’- Suryakumar Yadav reacts to the new appointment

It was known through sources that the newly made head coach of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir, and the former T20I player of the side, Rohit Sharma too wanted Suryakumar Yadav to be the next captain for the blue brigade in this format.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans To Get New Owners in IPL 2025 As 2 Groups Set To Acquire Majority Stake- Report

However, the fans have given a mixed bag of feelings on the appointment, as they felt Hardik deserved the position more than Sky, having been one of the vital members of the side, and bowling the final over of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa to carry them over the line.

On the other hand, the Mumbai-born has thanked the fans for the love he has received since becoming the new captain of the Indian team in T20Is, as he also looks forward to the new challenge and responsibility to shoulder in the future.

‘Thank you so much for outpouring love, support and best wishes from you. Last few weeks have been nothing short of a dream and I am truly grateful. Playing for the country is the most special feeling that I will never be able to describe in words.’ Suryakumar Yadav shared in an Instagram post with a photo of him posing in the Indian jersey with the winning T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. ‘This new role brings with it, a lot of responsibility, excitement and enthusiasm. I hope to keep receiving your support and blessings. All fame reaches God, God is great.’

Suryakumar Yadav has shown his phenomenal form in the shortest format of the game, having managed 2340 T20I runs in 65 innings, at an average of 43.3 and a strike rate of nearly 170, with 19 half-centuries and four hundreds with the best score of 117-run knock.

Even in the recent 20-over ICC tournament, he clubbed 199 runs in eight innings, at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of nearly 135, as some of his extraordinary shots have been mouthwatering.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Issues A Stern Warning To Hardik Pandya After Divorce Announcement

It won’t be the first time he will lead the two-time champions, having already done the same against Australia, just after the end of last year’s ODI World Cup where Pandya was out of action with his injury. After that home series, he also led the side in the away series in South Africa, but this responsibility will be different.

Suryakumar Yadav will have the job of managing the senior members of the side, as the new partnership between him and Gambhir will aim to carry India to success for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Shubman Gill, who with the second-string young side outclassed Zimbabwe by a 4-1 margin in the five-match T20I series, is the vice-captain of the team in both the white-ball formats.