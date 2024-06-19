T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Super 8 Match 43 In India?

The 43rd game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, between Afghanistan and India, will take place at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados. The winner of the Afg vs Ind contest will take a step towards the semi-final berth.

When it comes to the bowling department of the teams in the powerplay overs, since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, the most important part of the shortest format of the game in this modern generation is taking wickets, which will automatically decrease the run-flow of the game.

Going into the Afg vs Ind encounter, India have given away 1278 T20I runs in 29 innings at an average of 22.82, and a bowling strike rate of 18.64. When it comes to the economy of the bowling side in this period, their 7.64 economy is quite decent give how batters have freely started to nail the big shots from the start.

They have been nailed for 145 boundaries and 44 sixes in this period, a department where they have average work, and could look to make better plans going into the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has also picked up 56 T20I wickets in 29 innings, which is quite decent.

In this case the Afghanistan team has shaped up in the shortest format of the game, in the bowling department of the powerplay overs, they have picked up 55 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 22.82, besides giving away 1199 runs, before the Afg vs Ind encounter.

The Rashid Khan-led side has a bowling strike rate of around 17, which is quite decent, compared to how this format is being played. The number of wickets always maintains a good rate post-powerplay in their bowling department too.

Their bowlers have been belted away for 137 boundaries and 31 sixes in this period, which is something again, they could look to improve on going into the Super Eight stage, in the Afg vs Ind game.

The way Fazalhaq Farooqi has bowled in the powerplay of this tournament, it will be a huge challenge for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom are quite weak when it comes to facing the left-arm pacers. On the other hand, run-scoring will be quite hard for the Afghan batters against the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah, or Siraj and Co.

T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Super 8 Match 43 In India?

When will the AFG vs IND Match 43 begin?

The 43rd game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between India and Afghanistan will be played on June 20, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Where to watch AFG vs IND Match 43 live on TV?

The Disney Star has grabbed the opportunity to show the contest for the ICC games till the 2026 T20 World Cup, and that means that this game too will be displayed on the Star Sports Channels.

Where to watch AFG vs IND Match 43 online in India?

Disney+ Hotstar has the rights to show the Afg-Ind game online in India.

