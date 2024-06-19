T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs IND Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Super 8 Match 43

India have been excellent with the ball in hand during this ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, as they look to begin their Caribbean leg of the competition in the super eight stages in the Afg vs Ind contest, while Afghanistan has shown sheer brilliance in both batting and bowling and has got accumulated with the conditions of the slow surfaces.

When it comes to the death-over phase (16-20) in the shortest format of the game, the responsibility is on the team to score quick runs and pick up wickets to either earn the viral momentum or keep on going with the pace of the innings.

In the case of the Indian team, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, they have smashed 1148 T20I runs in 25 innings, at an average of 22.08, and a strike rate of 175.27, which is just exceptional. The blue brigade has lost 52 wickets in this period, besides nailing 103 boundaries and 83 sixes in this period.

The Afghanistan team, they have smashed 951 T20I runs in 27 innings, during the death over, before the Afg vs Ind contest, at an average of only 15.10, and a strike rate of only 144.31, where they have a huge scope of improvement. They have also lost 63 T20I wickets in this period, along with smashing 67 boundaries and 74 sixes.

Before the Afg vs Ind encounter, when it comes to the bowling department of the teams, since the final of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side has been whacked for 1167 T20I runs in 26 innings, at an average of 19.13, and an economy of 9.90, which is quite good in that period of the game especially.

The bowling strike rate of 11.59 for the India team is quite decent, as they have picked up 61wickets in 26 innings during the death overs of the innings, before the Afg vs Ind clash.

The Afghanistan side has managed to record 50 wickets in 26 innings, going for 945 T20I runs, at an average of under 19, and a bowling strike rate of just over 12, which is good.

Their economy of 9.20, has been quite brilliant in the modern generation of the format, and especially in the last five overs, when the batters basically go at everything from the start.

T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs IND Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Super 8 Match 43

The morning temperature of the Bridgetown place in the Afg vs Ind contest has been around 31°c, with a humidity level of around 75%, and a cloud cover of 89%. The precipitation level of 0.3 mm suggests that rain won’t have an effect on the game, as there could be a little bit of showers in the morning of the game.

The captains, still could look to bowl first to know the score on a flat batting surface at the Kensington Oval.

AFG vs IND Weather Forecast Temperature 31°c Weather Forecast Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower in spots Humidity Level 75% Cloud Cover 89%

AFG vs IND Pitch Report

When it comes to the T20I format at the Kensington Oval, the average innings scores have been around the 140 mark this year, which was around 160 in the last couple of seasons in the Caribbean.

Before the Afg vs Ind face-off, in 17 games, teams batting first have won in nine games at a winning rate of 52.9, while six times, teams have made successful chases with a winning rate of 35.3%, and two games ending in no results.

The economy rate of the off-spinners on this ground has been around 6.5, while the leg-spinners have been smashed at an economy of under seven. The fast bowlers haven’t enjoyed the conditions with an economy of close to nine.

Afghanistan are yet to place on this surface which has pace carry and bounce, as the batters always love the conditions there. India, too coming from America, will taste the environment this year for the very first time.