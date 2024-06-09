Former India keeper Nayan Mongia has shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam comparison and said that the Pakistan captain comes nowhere close to the Indian legend.

India and Pakistan will face off in a Group A match in New York on Sunday, June 9. While India won convincingly by eight wickets in their tournament opener against Ireland at the same venue on June 5, Pakistan was unsettled by the United States of America in a Super Over the next day in Dallas.

During a discussion, Nayan Mongia noted that Babar hasn’t been at his best lately and opined that he is incorrectly compared with Kohli.

“His batting has been stumbling for the last few years. He is looking out of form. He is putting too much pressure on himself, that he has to stay there and make a big score for the team. If he takes pressure like this and the team doesn’t support him in batting and fielding, mental pressure definitely comes on every batter. Pressure has been put on him that he is the best batter and has to stay there and score big. You compare him with Virat Kohli and he is not even close to Virat Kohli. So the pressure is on Babar Azam and the Pakistan team that till he fires, everything is fine, but if he gets out, Pakistan’s batting collapses,” Former India wicketkeeper told Star Sports.

Babar Azam recently went past Virat Kohli to become the all-time highest run-getter in T20I cricket.

“Pakistan batters’ skill-set is very less for such wickets” – Nayan Mongia

Babar hit a 43-ball 44 in Pakistan’s defeat to the United States. Many observers believe his delayed start contributed significantly to the Men in Green’s underwhelming performance. While observing that the Indian batters are more skillful, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that they too will have to play a little circumspectly.

Speaking on the same subject, Nayan Mongia remarked that Pakistan’s batters cannot execute on seamer-friendly pitches like the one in New York.

“Fast bowlers have taken wickets here and spinners have taken wickets in the West Indies. So the fast bowlers will be on top here. You will need skills as a batter here. If you compare Pakistan and India, the Indian batters have more skill. I always believe that Pakistan’s skill-set is very less for such wickets. “So I don’t have much expectations from Pakistan’s batting. India’s batting has good skill sets and they can build a good innings and post a good score. However, they will have to play a little cautiously on this wicket. You cannot hit sixes and fours here continuously. You will also need sound defense here,” Mongia stated.

India have an advantage over Pakistan as they have played two games in New York, including the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

