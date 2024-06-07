Kamran Akmal slammed the Pakistan team after their T20 World Cup 2024 loss to the USA on Thursday, June 6. He called it the biggest insult ever to Pakistan cricket that it lost in the super over to the USA.

Pakistan was upset by co-hosts USA in a thrilling nail-biting match at Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium, which was decided in the Super Over. Pakistan was outplayed by the USA in all aspects of the game, going against the odds to defeat the Men in Green in their season opener.

Kamran Akmal criticized Pakistan’s performance and called, claiming that there could not be a greater humiliation to the team than this defeat.

“The biggest insult for Pakistan cricket is losing the game in the Super Over. There can’t be a bigger insult than this. The USA played exceptionally well. They didn’t feel like a low-ranked side. It felt like they were ranked above Pakistan. That is the level of maturity they showed.

They deserved to win because they played better cricket than us. The face of our cricket has been revealed. It shows how we are taking our cricket forward,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan were upset by co-hosts USA in a thrilling nail-biting match at Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium, which was decided in the Super Over. Pakistan was outplayed by the USA in all aspects of the game, going against the odds to defeat the Men in Green in their season opener.

Shameful performance from the Pakistan cricket team: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal criticized Pakistan’s performance and called, claiming that there could not be a greater humiliation to the team than this defeat.

“It is a shameful performance from the Pakistan cricket team. If they lose against big teams like England, it is fine. If they lose after giving a good fight to the opposition, it is fine. But losing against a team who haven’t played so many matches. What is shameful about the defeat is firstly drawing the game and then losing in the Super Over. This day will never be forgotten,” he added.

Following the setback, Pakistan’s team selection came under scrutiny. Former cricketers, including former Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja, have questioned the team’s selection procedure. Akmal criticized management, claiming that the selection process is based on some members’ preferences and dislikes.

“Players are selected on liking and disliking. A player performed in the Caribbean Premier League, but what about the past three series in which he wasn’t able to perform?” Kamran Akmal claimed.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam’s Mannerisms Not A Sign Of A Good Leader- Dinesh Karthik

