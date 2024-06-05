The recent India vs Ireland T20I game was a washout at the Village in Dublin, the second Ind vs Ire T20I of the three-match series at the same ground saw India reach 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs, restricting the Ireland side for 152/8 in 20 overs.

The opening game for both the respective teams will offer both of them to begin the tournament with a bang for the tournament.

When it comes to how the bowlers hold the opposition batters in the middle phase of the 20 overs, which is generally between the seventh to 20th over, the job of the spinners becomes quite vital, as how they keep the batters calm during this period.

In the 26 innings of the middle overs, since the end of the last edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia, India have been belted around the ground against their opponents, as they have found it relatively tough to slow down the innings during this phase, before Ind vs Ire encounter.

The economy of 8.51 in 26 innings means India has gone for 2858 T20I runs at an average of 21.33, and a strike rate of 15.03, which means they generally take wickets but have hardly been able to stop the run-flow of the opponent side during this period. Ravi Bishnoi has been part of this one and half months in the shortest format of the game for India.

The national side has bagged 134 wickets in this time period, which is nearly four per game, and that’s quite impressive the way things have unfolded for them.

In the case of the Ireland team, they have done a pretty good job with the ball in hand during this period, and the credit should go to how they have changed their pace and tried to fox the batters with variations. In 25 innings, the team has given away 2574 T20I runs at an economy of 8.03, and a bowling average of 20.76.

Their bowling strike rate of 15.52 too suggests that they have put most of their attention in taking wickets, which will help them going into the death phase of the game, against the new batters. Going into the Ind vs Ire affair, they have nailed 124 wickets in the nine-over period, which is quite superb.

The India bowlers have been belted away for 164 boundaries and 159 over boundaries in those 25 innings, which is around six maximums per game, which means the opponent side is freeing their arms in every 1.3 overs against the Indian team.

Going into the Ind vs Ire contest, the Ireland bowler has been smashed for 89 sixes, which means six hitting hasn’t been easy against them, but the 186 boundaries produce another picture. The question stands, who will hold themselves in a better shape for the game?

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Records

India Info Ireland 08 Matches Played 08 07 Won 00 00 Lost 07 01 No Result 01 225 Highest Score 221 47 Lowest Score 70

IND vs IRE Last Encounter In T20Is

In last Ind vs Ire encounter at the Village in Dublin, India batting first put on 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrating 58 runs in 43 balls. In reply, Ireland could post 152/8 in 20 overs, as Jasprit Bumrah ended with 2/15 in four overs.

IND vs IRE Last 5 T20I Encounters

In the last five encounters of the Ind vs Ire, the Indian team is leading with an unbeaten 5-0 winning margin.

IND vs IRE Standout Performers:

Most runs for India: Deepak Hooda (151 runs)

Most runs for Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (156 runs)

Most wickets for India: Kuldeep Yadav (7 wickets)

Most wickets for Ireland: Craig Young (7 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the India and Ireland Players