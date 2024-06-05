T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 08 In India?

The eighth game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), between India and Ireland will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Will Ireland finally open their account in the Ind vs Ire clashes?

Besides the batting in the powerplay, one of the most vital jobs is to take wickets with the new ball in the first six overs during the powerplay, and that helps the bowling team to put the opponent side on the backfoot from the very first over.

When it comes to bowling with the new ball, India has done a decent job in the first six overs, as they have picked 51 wickets in 26 innings, since the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 in Australia. Before the Ind vs Ire encounter, the Indian team have a bowling average of 23.51 in this duration.

The 7.69 economy in this time period also suggests that they have been able to not only take wickets with the new ball but has also been able to hold the runs. The bowlers have been nailed for 42 sixes, while the opponents have cracked 140 boundaries in this duration, before the Ind vs Ire affair.

When it comes to the bowling department of the Ireland team, they too have been doing a pretty good job with the new ball, making it quite tough for the batting team to free their arms. The right line and length with a tight channel of bowling for a long time, have been the reason why have proved to be so good.

They have picked up 45 wickets in 25 innings during the first six overs, at a bowling average of 25.60, at a bowling strike rate of 20, which means they generally pick up a wicket in the first three overs of the innings. The economy rate of 7.68 is so near to India, and that’s quite excellent how they have been doing it even in the small grounds of Ireland.

They have been nailed for 114 boundaries by the opponent’s batters in the powerplay, besides being whacked for around 40 over boundaries, which might be a position, where they want to keep an eye on. The leader of the attack for now is Mark Adair, but they will love to see the young and experienced playing various T20 leagues, Josh Little step up to the biggest stage.

Going into the Ind vs Ire battle, the onus will be on the bowlers from both the respective sides, to not allow the opponent batters to go for quick runs at the start of the innings.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 08 In India?

When will the IND vs IRE Match 08 begin?

The eighth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between India and Ireland will be played on June 05, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where to watch IND vs IRE Match 08 live on TV?

The Disney Star won the bidding to telecast all the ICC tournaments till 2026, which means the T20 World Cup 2024 game between India and Ireland will be telecasted on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch IND vs IRE Match 08 online in India?

The Disney Star will display the India and Ireland Match 08 online in India, during the T20 World Cup 2024.

