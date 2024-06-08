T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 19 In India?

The 19th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), between India and Pakistan, will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Can India go with successive wins in the tournament in the Ind vs Pak clash?

Just like the batting, it’s also the bowling that gets under the scanner during the powerplay (1-6), which offers the team a chance to use the new ball to make some early damage in the batting side to put them on the back foot from the beginning.

When it comes to bowling in the first six overs, India have done a very good job, managing 56 T20I wickets in 29 games, at a bowling average of 23.27. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and co. have done a tremendous job, since the end of the T20 World Cup 2022, going into the Ind vs Pak encounter.

The economy of 7.49 from the India bowlers too have been quite fantastic given how the game has flowed in the modern generation, and most of the teams look to attack the new ball, with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. India have given away 150 boundaries in this period, which is a tad more than they would expect.

They have also seen 44 over boundaries getting belted over the rope in the period, before the Ind vs Pak encounter, which means they are giving around 10-12 runs in two overs, only from the big shots, and that means the pressure hardly mounts over them, and they could easily take those singles and doubles to keep going with the momentum.

Pakistan, they are generally known to take wickets with the ball. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi have been the leader of the pack, as the ‘Green Brigade’ have managed 47 wickets in 26 innings in the first six overs, at a bowling average of 25.36 and a strike rate of 19.06.

The economy is quite on the higher side, given how ruthless their bowlers become in this period. The strike rate of 19.06 suggests they generally draw the first blood in the first three overs. The attack has seen them getting drilled for 141 boundaries, which is quite good, and it becomes superb when one adds the fact that only 34 sixes have been nailed against their bowlers.

The 438 dots are quite spectacular for Pakistan in the powerplay, because this is something that fuels up the wickets column most of the time. India have been terrific too in this department with 559 no-run shots.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 19 In India?

When will the IND vs PAK Match 19 begin?

The 19th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between India and Pakistan will be played on June 19, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

Where to watch the IND vs PAK Match 19 live on TV?

The Disney Star pocketed the deal of telecasting the ICC tournaments till 2026 years, which gives them the chance to telecast this India-Pakistan game on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch IND vs PAK Match 19 online in India?

The Disney Star too will display the India and Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 game on Hotstar in India.

