After a huge win over Ireland in their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India will take on Pakistan during the 19th game of the tournament, on June 09. The Ind vs Pak encounter, the second game for the respective teams will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

India are coming into this high-voltage clash, on the back of their huge eight-wicket win over Ireland in the very first game of the competition, as they chased down a low score of 97 runs with almost eight overs to spare, thanks to the fifty-run knock from Rohit Sharma.

Before the Ind vs Pak clash, India greatly assisted their bowling department, as they went with three specialist pacers, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It was quite an aggressive decision from the inaugural champions of the competition to leave out both of their frontline spin bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, and rather go for the likes of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, two left-arm spin all-rounders.

India started quite brilliantly as Arshdeep Singh picked up two early and quick wickets in the first three overs, both showed how active and juicy the Eisenhower track was. Batting was much more difficult, given the slow outfield, where the batters too didn’t get proper results for their big shots as everything seemed to be going away from their hands. Gareth Delay played a few shots to take Ireland to 96 in 16 overs, as they got bundled out.

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding, bowling in those channels where you are never sure whether to get forward or stay back, to finish with 1/6 in three overs. Hardik Pandya picked up 3/27 in four overs. It was a rare failure in T20 World Cups for Virat Kohli with the bat, but captain Rohit gained all the confidence for his half-century in the Ind vs Pak contest. Rishabh Pant finally finished the job, with a reverse lap that went for a six.

Pakistan are coming into the game on the back of their first game against the co-host United States of America. There are a few microscopes in the ‘Green Brigade’ dressing room, like how Babar Azam would be back in the captaincy position, or how Azam Khan would turn up after a struggling series in England, or how they would pick their playing 11.

In all likelihood, the runners-up from the last season of the tournament should go to the Ind vs Pak face-off, with the four-pace prolonged attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Raul, and Mohammad Amri, while the toss-up will be between Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, where the former is little ahead for getting selected.

Last Five T20I Matches For IND vs PAK:

In the last five games of Ind vs Pak in the shortest format, the Indian team is ahead by just a 3-2 margin over Pakistan, who broke the record of getting defeated in ICC Tournaments against India, as they handed them a huge 10-wicket defeat in 2021 in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Teams:

India

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj.

Pakistan

Pak Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk.), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk.), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.