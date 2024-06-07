On June 9, India will face Pakistan in a T20 World Cup showdown at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

This will be a crucial encounter for Pakistan, who suffered a devastating defeat to the United States in their first T20 World Cup match.

To qualify for the Super 8, Pakistan must defeat India and have a realistic chance of moving on. If the match is rained off, the Men in Green will be in trouble since they can only earn a maximum of five points if they win their games against Canada and Ireland.

India is projected to win both of its remaining games against Canada and the United States and qualify, leaving only one spot open for the second qualifier from the group.

The United States already has four points, and if they beat Ireland, they will reach six points and qualify for the Super Eights. Pakistan will be embarrassed if they fail to go beyond the group stage.

Rain threat looms over India vs. Pakistan game in New York

Pakistan, who will look to get to winning ways, and India, who started well and want to continue winning, will be looking forward to this game on June 9 in Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

However, the rain threat remains enormous over the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

According to the latest weather forecast for June 9, there is a risk of rain throughout the day on Sunday. The AccuWeather hourly weather report for Sunday predicts a 51 percent probability of rain around 11:00 a.m., half an hour after the match begins. The likelihood of precipitation remains between 45 and 50 percent until 4:00 p.m. when it drops to 30 percent.

It will be a day game, thus extra time can be allowed to the contest; but, the players and umpires are unlikely to wait until the rain stops in the evening.

It would not be incorrect to state that if the prognosis is correct, the match will most likely be wiped out. However, there are still a few days till the game, and the prognosis might likely improve.

