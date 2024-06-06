Mitchell Starc, the Australia pacer, gave his team a headache as he went off the field during his team’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman. And now captain Mitchell Starc has provided an update on the pacer’s fitness.

Starc got a great start to his T20 World Cup campaign, taking a wicket in his first over and finishing with stats of 2 for 20. However, the left-arm pacer would depart the field near the conclusion of the Oman innings.

In the 15th over, Starc delivered the opening ball, which went wide, and immediately began to hobble. The pacer was seen stretching and elected to leave the field, while Maxwell was given the ball to finish the over.

Marsh stated after the win that they did not want to take a chance with Starc and chose to let him sit out the rest of the game. The Australian captain stated that if Starc decides he wants to get off, they will allow him do so.

“We didn’t want to take unnecessary risk early in the tournament, he said he’s fine, it’s just a cramp. When Starcy says he wants to go off, you let him go off,” said Marsh.

“Close game” – Mitchell Marsh after Australia’s win over Oman

Oman’s bowling put Australia to the test early on, with the team labouring to 50 for 3 in 8.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis and David Warner’s collaboration helped them reach 164, a winning total.

Marsh said it was a close game in the end, but they were pleased with the victory. The Australian captain believes that 200-plus scores will be rare in the T20 World Cup 2024, and the team will play in the classic style.

“Pretty close game. If you look at the nature of the game, it’s good to begin the tournament with a win. It’s not a 200 type of tournament, so everyone has to play differently like the old T20 games with someone batting through like Davey tonight,” said Marsh.

Australia will face England in their second game on June 8 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

