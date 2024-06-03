The T20 World Cup 2024 had reportedly received a threat from the terrorist organisation ISIS. But it has not kept the USA security from letting the Indian cricketers have some fun and explore the city.

India played their lone warm-up against Bangladesh under heavy security at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium, and preparations have been strengthened following the ISIS threat in the high-octane contest between India and Pakistan.

The threat, however, has not affected Indian players’ movements in and around New York, and the team has received no directive from security agencies. The first group of Indian players came on May 26 and have been happily exploring the area since then.

Numerous cricketers have gone for long walks, visited the historic Times Square, and enjoyed alfresco lunches with no concerns about their safety.

“No directive has been issued to the players and they can normally roam about in New York. Security has been brilliant ever since the team has landed and it was excellent during the warm-up game too,” says a source close to developments to News18.

The propaganda being circulated across social media includes a poster from the pro-ISIS group that features the date of the India vs Pakistan match alongside the Nassau Stadium name. “You wait for the matches. And we wait for you,” reads the text below.

Safest place in Nassau on June 9 will be inside the stadium: Nassau County’s police commissioner

Even on Saturday, security was tightened for the India-Bangladesh T20 World Cup warm-up match in New York. During the contest, an intruder stormed onto the field and was apprehended by NYPD officers, who pinned the fan down before handcuffing him. Rohit had also signalled to the police officers, telling them to be careful with the fan.

Security has been strengthened following a suspected ISIS threat in New York ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan slated for 9 June, but it has not hampered the mobility of Indian players.

Patrick J Ryder, Nassau County’s police commissioner, has assured that the stadium would be the “safest place” to be in Nassau County on 9 June.

“I can guarantee you this — the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium,” Patrick J Ryder told CNN on the ISIS-K-linked threats.

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s first female governer, also stated on the matter on her X account.

“In preparation for the Cricket World Cup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I’ve directed New York Police Department to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears,” Hochul wrote.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Reveals His India XI For Ireland Match In T20 World Cup 2024