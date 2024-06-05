Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batter, has slammed the Pakistan cricket team for hosting private dinners for fans in the United States during their T20 World Cup campaign.

The controversy has impacted the Pakistan team ahead of their tournament opener against the United States, with former wicketkeeper batter Rashid Latif criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board for organizing private meals for supporters for $25.

Latif shared a video on his X account in which he stated that supporters in the United States were invited to a private dinner with Pakistani players, which was not a free or charitable event. The experienced Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman said the PCB’s decision to organize a private dinner was a horrible idea.

“There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It’s terrible. That means you met our players for 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money,” Latif said in the video.

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup 2024 against the USA on June 6.

“The amount of 25 dollars” – Rashid Latif slams Pakistan team and management for meet and greet program

Pakistan arrived in New York after losing 0-2 to England, and they had previously lost a T20I match to Ireland, which had harmed their confidence before of the huge ICC event. Meanwhile, they drew a five-match series 2-2 against a New Zealand team that left out numerous senior players from the T20 World Cup roster to focus on the IPL.

Latif further stated that private dinners have become a prevalent practice among the Pakistani team, which is not a good sign.

“People tell me that whoever calls the Pakistan players, they just ask, ‘how much money will you give?’ This has become common. Things were different at our time, we had 2-3 dinners but they were official. But this is highlighted because it’s the World Cup. So the players should be careful,” Latif added.

The experienced wicketkeeper noted that attending a fundraising event or a charity dinner is one thing, but meeting and greeting fans for USD 25 is a bad decision by the PCB.

“The amount of 25 dollars shouldn’t be blatantly used like this. You attend 2-3 dinners, but without the commercial angle. You can go for charity dinners and fundraisers, but this is neither fundraising nor a charity dinner. This is a private function with the name of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket associated with it. Don’t make this mistake,” he added.

