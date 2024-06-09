Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has advised his team not to be complacent as they prepare to face a wounded Pakistan in their second T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9 in New York.

Despite Pakistan’s Super Over defeat to the USA on June 6 in Dallas, Rohit feels the Babar Azam-led team is capable of mounting a great comeback. India will face Pakistan in a blockbuster matchup in New York on Sunday, their seventh meeting in the competition’s history.

Rohit spoke during a press conference before the high-stakes match, emphasizing Pakistan’s tenacity in previous tournaments.

“Playing good cricket holds the key. We have spoken about the conditions here. And have plans in place. We will try to give our best. There is lot of experience in our changing room. Making the right decision will be key,” Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference. “This is the special nature of T20 cricket – anything can happen. Even in the last T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe, but it was eventually Pakistan in the final as well. If the opposition lost the last match, that doesn’t mean they will lose again or play badly. They will surely have analyzed their mistakes,” Rohit added when he was asked about Pakistan’s inconsistency.

India holds a 6-1 lead over Pakistan in 7 encounters in T20 World Cup 2024. India’s only loss came in the 2021 edition in Dubai, when Pakistan beat them by 10 wickets.

We don’t know what the wicket will be like: Rohit Sharma on conditions in New York

India’s team has been in New York for little under a week, having already played two games at Nassau International County Cricket Stadium: a warm-up and their first encounter against Ireland, which they won. Rohit believes that the conditions will be the same for both sides, and that adaptability is essential.

“In New York, the conditions and opportunities will be the same for both teams. We have been here for just six or seven days; this is not our home ground. The team that plays well will win; it doesn’t matter who arrived in New York first. We don’t know what the wicket will be like,” he added.

