Romario Shepherd, the West Indies all-rounder, has left the West Indies camp midway into the T20 World Cup 2024. This happened before the West Indies played their final Group stage game against Afghanistan on Monday, June 17 (Tuesday, June 18 in India).

Caribbean skipper Rovman Powell stated that the 29-year-old Shepherd returned home because his wife Tia Terencia Joseph is about to give birth to their second kid. The couple already had a kid named Romauldo Shepherd.

Shepherd is set to rejoin the co-hosts on Tuesday, June 18th (West Indies). Powell praised his teammate’s commitment to his family and discussed the healthy culture in the West Indies team.

“Romario is welcoming his child. That’s what we embrace as a team, to let him go, since family is very important,” Powell said.

Obed McCoy, a left-arm fast bowler, replaced Shepherd in the starting XI. Shai Hope has also replaced Roston Chase as the West Indies try to finish the Group stage undefeated and at the top of the table.

West Indies hammers Afghanistan by 104 runs in their final group-stage game

Meanwhile, the arrival of Romario Shepherd’s kid proved to be lucky for the West Indies team, as they hammered Afghanistan by 104 runs to go through to the Super 8s stage unscathed.

Opting to field first after winning the toss Afghanistan bowlers saw themselves being manhandled by the host batters. West Indies scored 92 runs in the powerplay, a record in T20I cricket for the most runs in the first six overs of the innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai bore the brunt of some powerful hitting after he leaked 36 runs in his second over. Johnson Charles made 43 runs, while Shai Hope made 25 in 17 balls and captain Rovman Powell made 26 in 15 balls. But the man of the moment proved to be Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 98 in 53 balls with 8 sixes and 6 fours to his name.

He was unfortunate to be run out for 98, but the West Indies posted a daunting 218/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the massive target, the Afghans ran into danger when Rahmanullah Gurbaz missed the target. To give the innings some impetus, Ibrahim Zadran smashed 38 runs off 28 balls, including five fours and a six. However, as Obed McCoy claimed his wicket, the Afghans’ fortunes deteriorated.

McCoy was the outstanding bowler for the Caribbean, taking three wickets for 14 runs.

Also Read: Jonty Rhodes Tipped To Be India Fielding Coach In Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching Staff- Reports