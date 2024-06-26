It will be only the third time both these teams meet each other in the T20I game, both of the previous ones coming in the T20 World Cup games, as in the SA vs AFG game, both sides aim to go their first T20 World Cup final in the history of their game. The South Africa and Afghanistan game take place on June 27, at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad.

The middle overs (7-15) of the innings become quite an important phase for the team with the bat in hand, as they look to use the power hitters to smash the big shots in this duration. To smack the Afghanistan bowlers, will be a huge challenge for the South Africa team.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, before the SA vs AFG game, the South Africa side nailed 376 T20I runs in the nine overs in the middle phase of the innings, with an average of 26.86, and a strike rate of under 100 and that has been a huge concern for them.

The Aiden Markram-led side has lost 14 wickets in the middle phase of the competition, while their main weapon for the side will be the wicket-keeper aggressive batter, Heinrich Klassen. The Afghanistan side has drilled 419 runs in seven innings in this period, with an average of 32.23, which is quite a healthy one, and a strike rate of 110.85.

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board To Make Policy Regarding Current Players Working On TV

Before the SA vs AFG game, the Protea side have been smashed for 21 boundaries and 16 sixes. They have been struggling in this phase and the opponents could take advantage of the side.

The main contest between the two sides will be how they could handle themselves against the spinners and the slow bowlers.

SA vs AFG Head-to-Head Records

In the two T20 World Cup games between the two sides, the South African side has been unbeaten so far in the 2016 and 2010 editions.

SA vs AFG Last Encounter in T20Is

In the last T20 World Cup game in 2016, the SA vs AFG took on each other.

Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the South Africa team have managed to get 209/5 in their 20 overs, with De Kock getting to 45 runs, while Faf Du Plessis being unbeaten on 41 runs. Ab de Villiers managed 64 runs in 29 balls, while Miller too smashed 19 runs in eight balls.

In reply, the Afghanistan team could reach to only 172 in their 20-overs, as their opener Mohammad Shehzad smashed 44 runs in 19 balls, while Naib too cracked 26 runs in 18 balls.

Also Read: ‘So Sad…’- Usman Khawaja After Afghanistan’s Win Over Australia In Super 8

SA vs AFG Standout Performers

Most runs for SA: Ab De Villiers (81 runs)

Most runs for AFG: Mohammad Shehzad (46 runs)

Most wickets for SA: Morne Morkel (4 wickets)

Most wickets for AFG: Hamid Ansari (3 wickets)

Key Battles between SA and AFG Players